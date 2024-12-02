The allegedly canceled Pixel Tablet 2 could've offered these upgrades

What you need to know

A report supposedly details the changes/improvements consumers could've expected from the Pixel Tablet 2.

The device might've debuted with an LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, 550nits brightness, and 4K resolution DisplayPort support.

Several changes to its cameras might've met users out of the box, as well as the Tensor G4.

The Pixel Table 2 was reportedly canceled by Google, which paints a rather uncertain future for the company's large display device.

The uncertain future of Google's Pixel Tablet continues as a report purports what could've been for its second model.

The latest Pixel Tablet 2 report stems from Android Authority, which claims the device had several "small improvements" in the pipeline. Supposedly, the Pixel Tablet 2 was eyeing an LCD with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. In citing a Google source, the publication adds the tablet could've seen its peak brightness rise from 500nits to 550nits.

Speaking of displays, the report adds Google was "planning" to upgrade the Pixel Tablet 2's DisplayPort output to support 4K resolution.

The selection of cameras was also supposedly in line for upgrades, such as a purported swap from Sony to Samsung for the primary lens. It seems Google would've dropped the old 8MP main camera for a Samsung S5K3J1 11MP sensor. The camera would've given the Pixel Tablet 2 the ability to support autofocus while its selfie camera jumped to 10MP (Samsung) from 8MP.

Other highlighted improvements include a new 5G modem, which is reportedly the same one inside the Pixel 9 series. However, the publication states this only would've brought GPS capabilities to the 5G variant, not the Wi-Fi.

We've heard this before, but the Pixel Tablet 2 would've sported the Pixel 9's Tensor G4 chip — just a little differently. The report states the tablet would've seen the chip implemented using the IPoP method, instead of FOPLP. The major difference is that the former is usually "thicker and larger," meaning it would generate and retain heat more than the latter. It could impact performance, which is something we've heard rumored for the Pixel 9a, too.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Of course, this report comes a couple of weeks after Google reportedly canceled the development of the Pixel Tablet 2 for 2025. The company supposedly kicked a device with the codename "Kiyomi," which Mishaal Rahman states refers to the Pixel Tablet 2, not the third-generation model. Rahman's initial report echoes several aspects that we're hearing today, such as Wi-Fi and 5G support and the use of the Tensor G4 chip.

What's more, Google was supposedly in the early stages of the Pixel Tablet 2's development with some key accessories: a keyboard and stylus. So, it's strange to see how things have quickly regressed in terms of this second-generation tablet.

Aside from these alleged "small improvements," the overall design of the device was rumored to have remained the same as the original.

It's not entirely clear where Google is going with its Android tablet series. Curiously, rumors state the Pixel Tablet 3 isn't canceled, which paints a rather strange picture moving forward. That device is expected in 2027.