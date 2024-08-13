OnePlus Pad 2 vs. Google Pixel Tablet: Which one will be your new tablet?

OnePlus Pad 2 Check Amazon The tablet with Dolby Vision support The latest OnePlus Pad 2 support has an impressive 12.1-inch LCD 3,000 x 2,120 resolution display. You can count on Wi-Fi 7 and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that you can use the 11 hours and 42 minutes the battery will last. For Good battery life

Bright screen

Good speakers

OnePlus phone compatibility Against More expensive

No IP rating

Stylus not included in the box

Only available in one color Google Pixel Tablet $399 at Amazon $399 at Google Store NA $429 at Best Buy Google latest tablet The Google Pixel tablet features a 10.95-inch LCD with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and a Li-Po 7,020mAh non-removable battery. You can choose from 128GB or 256GB storage options with 8GB of RAM. It comes with Android 13 out of the box, but it updates to Android 14. For Good performance

Robust speakers

Tensor G2 Chip Against Speakers lack bass

No official stylus or keyboard accessories

The display is limited to 60Hz

When deciding which tablet to buy, comparing the two most probable candidates is essential. This OnePlus Pad 2 vs. Google Pixel Tablet face-off will hopefully give you enough information about which one has the specs you need in a tablet.

One tablet does have a more powerful processor, but which tablet you go with will depend on what specs are most important to you and your budget. Which one is the best Android tablet for you?

OnePlus Pad 2 vs. Google Pixel Tablet: Design

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

If you have a weakness for bigger tablets, you might like the OnePlus Pad 2 more. It's a bigger tablet with 2.68.7 x 195.1 x 6.5mm and a glass front aluminum frame and back. It's also heavier, 584 grams. Unfortunately, the tablet doesn't have an IP rating, meaning the users must be cautious when using it in dusty areas and where there are bodies of water around.

When you hold the tablet in landscape mode, the camera module is in the top center. Hopefully, you like the color gray, as Nimbus gray is the only color option for the tablet.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel tablet is a smaller tablet that measures 258 x 169 x 8.1mm, weighs 493 grams, has a glass front, and has an aluminum back and frame. It also does not have an IP rating, meaning you'll need to be as careful around dusty areas and water as its competitor. The camera on the Pixel Tablet is located at the top left in landscape mode and is smaller. The color options aren't plentiful with the Pixel tablet either since it's limited to Hazel and Porcelain colors.

OnePlus Pad 2 vs. Google Pixel Tablet: Display

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

There is a clear winner regarding the display in this OnePlus Pad 2 vs. Google Pixel Tablet comparison. The OnePlus Pad 2 has a larger 12.2-inch LCD with a higher 2,120 x 3,000 resolution display. The tablet also has a faster 144Hz refresh rate, 303 PPI, 900 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

The Google Pixel tablet has a 10.95-inch IPS LCD 1,600 x 2,560 resolution display with a 276 PPI density, offering a less sharper image on the tablet. The refresh rate does not match the OnePlus Pad 2 since it only reaches 90Hz, and the peak brightness also falls short of the Pad 2 since it only reaches 500 nits brightness.

OnePlus Pad 2 vs. Google Pixel Tablet: Hardware

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The OnePlus Pad 2 comes out on top with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with up to 3.3GHz clock speed. It also has 12GB of RAM, six speakers for high-resolution audio, and a 13MP rear-facing camera. You can use the 8MP selfie camera for video calls in full HD, but it has no 4K option. There's a 9,510mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging to get the power you need to keep going.

You'll also find a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, but the power button does not have a fingerprint sensor, nor is there an alert slider present like on many popular OnePlus phones. The 256GB of storage allows you to download several apps, but you can't expand it using a microSD card. You can also choose from 128GB and 512 GB storage options and either 8GB or 12GB RAM with UFS 3.1. The tablet has a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, but you won't find a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Google Pixel tablet has a Google Tensor G2 chip, two Cortex X 1 cores, four Cortex A55 cores, two Cortex A78 cores, and 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1. The selfie camera features an 8MP f/2.0 aperture, and the rear-facing camera has an 8MP f/2.0 aperture. Regarding the video, you can record video using both cameras at 1080p and 30fps.

You can also count on USB Type-C 3.2; the four built-in speakers will play your favorite songs. However, the Wi-Fi 6 is a generation behind, but it also packs various sensors such as a Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Hall Sensor, Accelerometer, and Magnetometer. There is no monumental difference in the Bluetooth 5.2 features, and it should be suitable for basic use. Like its competitor, you won't find a headphone jack on the Pixel tablet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category OnePlus Pad 2 Google Pixel tablet OS OxygenOS 14.1 on top of Android 14 Android 13, upgradable to Android 14 Display 12.1-inch IPS LCD (144Hz) 2120 x 3000 10.95-inch IPS LCD (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Google Tensor G2 RAM 8GB / 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB Cameras 13MP main / 8MP selfie 8MP main / 8MP selfie Ingress protection None None Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 9,510mAh 7,020mAh Dimensions 268.7 x 195.1 x 6.5mm 258 x 169 x 8.1mm Weight 584g 493g Colors Nimbus Gray (only one color) Porcelain, Hazel, Rose (US-only)

OnePlus Pad 2 vs. Google Pixel Tablet: Software

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The OnePlus Pad 2 comes with Oxygen 14.1 on top of Android 14 out of the box, but OnePlus promises three years of OS updates and four security updates. So you should be good at least until Android 17 rolls out. You get easily customizable tiles and can easily access split-screen multitasking by swiping with two fingers from the top of the display when using an app. Another good thing about the tablet is that it keeps bloatware to a minimum.

The Google Pixel Tablet launched with Android 13 but is upgradable to Android 14. Google has optimized many of its apps for the large displays on both the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. You'll find some useful features like Circle to Search, but you'll miss out on some other features that are available on Pixel phones.

You can also use Hub mode, which allows you to dock the tablet and treat it like a smart home hub, complete with controls for your smart devices. With Quick Share, you can easily share your videos, contacts, and images with family and friends. The Pixel Tablet will also get three years of software and five security updates.

OnePlus Pad 2 vs. Google Pixel Tablet: Which one is worth it?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

If you're looking for a more powerful tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2 is the one for you. However, if you love the Google ecosystem and love getting features before anyone else, Google is the way to go, as it sort of doubles as a smart home hub. The OnePlus Pad 2 is also the newer model, so it will be more expensive than the Pixel Tablet.

The Google Pixel Tablet costs $349 on Amazon, while the OnePlus Pad 2 sells for $550. So, the tablet you go with will depend on your budget and the specs you need. With the Pixel tablet, you get one more year of software updates than the Pad 2.

OnePlus Pad 2 Check Amazon The more powerful option The new OnePlus Pad 2 has a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Android 14, and it does have Stylus support. It has a higher 144Hz refresh rate. You can choose from a128GB or 256Gb storage option.