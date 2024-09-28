No way! The Amazon Fire HD 8 just scored a HUGE 54% discount ahead of the October Prime Day sale

Amazon tablet deals are here ahead of the retailer's next installment of Prime Day on October 8th. Among these early offers is a discount that slashes 54% off on the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) tablet, bringing an already-affordable device down to under $60 — and to its lowest price ever.

The Fire HD 8 is really nothing special on the performance side, but at this price, it may be a good option for kids or casual users who just want a basic tablet. It's worth noting that this version comes with lockscreen ads, though it also includes 64GB of storage or 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD slot.

Even if the Fire HD 8 isn't quite what you're looking for, Amazon's early deals include a handful of deals on tablets, phones, and other devices. Again, Amazon is also holding its next Big Deal Days sale on October 8th and 9th, which will undoubtedly feature a lot of great tech discounts for Prime members. Haven't joined up yet? Sign up for Amazon's 30-day free trial and you'll enjoy all of the benefits of the sale without paying a dime.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): $129.99 $59.99 at Amazon The 2022 Amazon Fire HD 8 is an impressive 54% off for a limited time, weeks ahead of the upcoming Prime Day sale. Don't expect a high-performance tablet with this effort from Amazon, but those wanting something cheap and basic certainly won't mind this price point. This Fire HD 8 includes 64GB of storage and 13 hours of battery life, though it also comes with lockscreen ads.

✅Recommended if: you're a casual user looking for a cheap tablet or couch companion; you have other Amazon services that you regularly use; you need a tablet that's small and lightweight.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a high-performance tablet; you want easy access to more than just what the Amazon App Store has to offer; you need something with fast charging.

The affordability of the Amazon Fire HD 8 is probably its biggest strength, perhaps even making this the best Amazon tablet there is. Despite its performance being pretty basic, it also boasts 13 hours of battery life and easy access to Alexa and the Amazon ecosystem. It's a great option for kids or those who just need another device around, featuring 2MP cameras, a USB-C port, and easy-to-set parental controls.

The cons of this cheap Amazon tablet are that it only has 2GB of RAM, so performance is really nothing special, and it doesn't feature fast charging despite featuring a USB-C port. Still, you're unlikely to find anything this good at such a low price, and it's hard to say how long this deal will stick around.