Hurry! The OnePlus Pad just dropped to its lowest price EVER during Prime Day

The OnePlus Pad is the OnePlus' first attempt at the tablet, and it got a lot of things right. If you felt it was a bit pricey before given the performance and features on offer, this Prime Day deal might make you reconsider. The Pad can be yours for $369.99 when you use your Prime account, which is a significant drop from its usual price of $479.99. A 22% discount might not seem too crazy given some of the other deals we've seen, but it is the cheapest the tablet has ever been on Amazon.

✅Recommended if: You want a unqiue design; you need very good speakers; you need a good front camera for video calls; you want good performance.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a tablet for productivity; you want a wider selection of accessories; you want a lightweight tablet.

The OnePlus Pad is a crackling first attempt at a tablet, and is OnePlus' way of completing its product ecosystem. Launched in early 2023, the Pad is a breath of fresh air with its unique design placing the rear camera in the center, alluring color, and impressive display. Its sleek rounded edges and aluminum build makes it a joy to hold, but not for long since it's quite heavy.

It's not on our best Android tablet list though, and that's for a reason. When we reviewed it, the software wasn't up to the mark. We felt the OS simply wasn't optimized for the Dimensity 9000 SoC, even though it's a fairly powerful chip. Many software features were also missing to really take advantage of the large screen when multitasking. OnePlus has been rolling out updates for the Pad, though, the most recent one being in March 2024. We're about to get its successor soon on July 16, but that's no doubt going to be way pricier.

