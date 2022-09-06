The Google Pixel Tablet may share one major element with the Pixel 6 series

What you need to know

The upcoming Google Pixel Tablet is rumored to be powered by the first-generation Tensor chipset.

New evidence also supports previous rumors that it will function as a smart home device similar to the Nest Hub.

However, it will reportedly lack support for GPS and cellular data.

While recent leaks about Google's upcoming products unveiled at its I/O event have mostly focused on the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, little has been said about its upcoming tablet, but new evidence may provide an important clue about the Google Pixel Tablet.

According to developer Kuba Wojciechowski, the Pixel Tablet will be powered by the first-generation Tensor chipset found on the Google Pixel 6 series (via Android Police (opens in new tab)). This was spotted through code in the AOSP (Android Open Source Project), which also hinted at a few other details about the tablet.

The Pixel Tablet appears to be missing a few key features found on many of the best Android tablets, such as GPS and cellular data support. This implies that this slab of glass may rely solely on a Wi-Fi network for connectivity, implying that it is intended to be used primarily within households rather than as a portable device that can be taken outside.

"Google’s hardware team seems to have fully embraced the idea and designed the device around that concept," Wojciechowski tweeted (opens in new tab).

Previous rumors claimed that the tablet would function as some sort of smart display like the Google Nest Hub, except it's said to have a detachable display, and the latest clue backs it up. Wojciechowski also reveals that the tablet won't include proximity and barometer sensors, as well as "high-fidelity" sensor processing.

However, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt because it is still too early to tell what Google's upcoming tablet will offer consumers. However, if the rumor is true, Google may be pushing the limits of what tablets can do.

Official details about the device will be made public early next year, when it is scheduled for launch.