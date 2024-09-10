We might have a pricier Galaxy Tab S10 series on the way

What you need to know

A report claims to have obtained information regarding the Galaxy Tab S10's pricing in Switzerland.

The rumor states the Tab S10 series will feature Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity and that the prices of both devices could jump by a couple hundred bucks.

The Tab S10 series is rumored to gain a "Galaxy AI key" for its keyboard accessories and is suspected to look awfully similar to the Tab S9.

It's been rumored consistently that Samsung's next tablet series will only offer two devices; however, this new rumor claims it'll come at a higher cost.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra prices have reportedly come into the possession of svztechinfo (via SamMobile). The publication claims that the prices regard Samsung's marketing of its tablets in Switzerland. Both devices will supposedly have two connectivity options: a Wi-Fi and a 5G variant.

Starting with the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, its Wi-Fi variant with 12GB (RAM) and 256GB (storage) will potentially go for 1179 CHF (~$1,389). The higher 12/512GB configuration will reportedly hit shelves for 1299 CHF (~$1,531).

For its 5G option, the Tab S10 Plus may see a 1319 CHF (~$1,554) price tag in Switzerland for the lower RAM/storage setup. The higher configuration may see 1419 CHF (~$1,672).

The publication claims the Ultra model will feature three RAM/storage choices: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16/1TB. Its purported prices are as follows in order from lowest to highest configuration:

Wi-Fi - 1399 CHF (~$1,649)

- 1399 CHF (~$1,649) 1519 CHF (~$1,790)

1829 CHF (~$2,156)

5G - 1549 CHF (~$,1826)

- 1549 CHF (~$,1826) 1669 CHF (~$1,967)

1979 CHF (~$2,332)

(Image credit: Samsung)

As the publication noted, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Ultra models featured the same RAM/storage and connectivity options. However, this time, it states the prices are roughly $170 to $200 higher than last year's Android tablets. It's worth advising that these U.S. estimates are truly estimates and that Samsung can always rework the pricing to fit the region.

Samsung has been rumored to focus on larger displays, starting at 12 inches and ending at around 14.6 inches for the Ultra model. These tablets are expected to feature AMOLED screens alongside the same boring charging speeds. A rumor from August claims the tablets will continue to offer 45W wired fast charging. If consumers are looking for change, it seems that it will come from other areas, as 45W has become quite a trend for Samsung.

Speaking of, the Tab S10 duo was recently rumored to feature a change to its keyboard accessories in the form of a "Galaxy AI key." The report claimed that the key would arrive for basic keyboard accessories and ones provided in cases. It's unclear what this key could look like, but speculation states the key would give users quick and easy access to its provided Galaxy AI features.