Both the Pixel Tablet and OnePlus Pad cost below $400 this Black Friday

There are plenty of great tablets, but not many of them cost below $500. Both the Google Pixel Tablet and the OnePlus Pad have their own unique set of features that make them value buys, and they both retail for around $500. Thanks to Black Friday offers, you can score either tablet for below $400, saving you a whole $100.

Believe it or not, these tablets have some similarities in terms of specs. You get 8GB RAM, 11-inch displays, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Android 13 out of the box. When it comes to the Google Pixel Tablet vs. OnePlus Pad, choosing the right tablet for you depends entirely on your needs.

The Pixel Tablet comes with a Charging Speaker Dock. You can use it as a smart home hub and it has plenty of neat AI features thanks to the Tensor G2 chipset. You get the accessory with the tablet, so you get more value for your money.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad has more raw power. You get a snappier and slightly larger LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the robust Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chipset and the battery is much larger than Google's Pixel Tablet. The OnePlus Pad has a 9,510mAh cell and 67W SuperVOOC USB-C charging as opposed to the Pixel Tablet's 7,020mAh battery and 15W USB-C/dock charging.

Google Pixel Tablet: $499.99 $398.99 at Amazon Google's latest Android tablet comes with a Charging Speaker Dock for free. The Pixel Tablet looks great and has an intuitive UI. You can use it for media consumption or as the center of your smart home, it's up to you.

OnePlus Pad: $479.99 $399.99 at Amazon The OnePlus Pad is a lot more powerful than the Pixel Tablet, but you don't get any accessories with it. Besides that, the OnePlus Pad is more powerful and gives you more value for money in every aspect, be it for the powerful processor or the superb battery specs.

Now, unfortunately, OnePlus doesn't include the companion accessories of the Pad for free. We understand this, seeing as the Pad comes with premium specs like Dolby Vision Atmos and a flagship processor.

So, if you want to make the most of your $400 OnePlus Pad, you'll have to spend another $69.99 for the OnePlus Stylo and $99.99 for the Magnetic Keyboard. These are discounted Black Friday prices though, so you should buy the accessories right now rather than save up and get them later.

OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon Your OnePlus Pad experience is incomplete without a matching keyboard. If you want to stick with first-party accessories, the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard is a must-have.