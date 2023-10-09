Best October Prime Day Kindle deals

Amazon's October Prime Day event is fast approaching. Fans of Kindles and other Amazon tablets can typically count on major deals during Amazon's big deal events, like the one beginning on October 10. So far, we're waiting for Kindle Prime Day deals on the most popular models, but there are a few deals already available, such as the Scribe, Paperwhite Signature Edition, and Kids (2022).

Compared to most of the Prime Day tablet deals we've spotted, you can snag a Kindle or Fire HD tablet for significantly less. Below, we're mainly focused on Amazon's e-ink tablet deals, designed specifically to spare your eyes the strain of a bright LCD; but we've also thrown in one or two Fire HD deals, since you can get all of your Kindle e-books (plus video streaming) at a lower price than your typical Kindle.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $340 $264.99 at Amazon Most Kindles have limited uses beyond reading e-books. If you want to both read and write down notes and sketches, the Kindle Scribe is worth seriously considering. It's on the pricey side, but now that it's 22% off, it's cheaper than an Oasis and gives you space for more words per screen with large text enabled.

Amazon Kindle Kids (2022): $120 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $170 $109.99 at Amazon Help foster a love of reading in your kids without giving them the app temptations and eye strain of a Fire HD tablet. Both Prime Day Kindle deals are solid; if you upgrade to the Paperwhite, you get a brighter backlit display that's slightly larger and auto-adjusts to the light, plus IPX8 water resistance. Both tablets come with a Kids+ subscription for free books, too.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: $258 $193.97 at Amazon The popular Signature Edition typically costs $190 at full price. So, with this bundle deal, you're essentially getting an extra fabric cover case and wireless charging dock for just $4 more, saving you the $60+ you'd normally have to spend for these accessories. The Signature Edition is similar to the Kindle Paperwhite but gives you quadruple the storage, no lockscreen ads, and an auto-adjusting backlight.

Amazon Fire 7: $60 $39.99 at Amazon No, this isn't a Kindle, but most Kindles have 6- or 7-inch displays, and this tablet is the only one with a similar size that's also somewhat compact at just 10oz (most Kindles are 7oz), while also much more affordable than your typical Kindle. You get a full app library beyond Kindle and Prime Video, making this more multifaceted if you can accept the fewer pixels per inch than your typical Kindle.

When does the October Prime Day event begin?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days lasts 48 hours, starting at 3am EDT on October 10 and running through the end of October 11 on the west coast. The sequel to Amazon's July deal window, the October Prime Day event lets you get an early start on holiday shopping or just lets you splurge for yourself on tech deals before having to worry about others

You'll most likely need a Prime account for various Lightning deals or deals of the day, so you may want to start your 30-day free trial now if you're going to do some serious deal hunting. But keep in mind that not every worthwhile deal will be on Amazon's site. Rivals like Best Buy and Walmart typically launch their own deal events around this time to steal away Amazon's customers.

For now, we've gathered our 20 favorite early Prime Day deals for tech fans to save money.

Which Kindle should you buy?

Looking at the best Amazon Kindle e-readers, we generally recommend that you start with the Paperwhite: the sweet-spot tablet with its warm, bright, and waterproof display. It does better than the standard Kindle in these areas, but isn't as expensive as the lightweight, more ergonomic Oasis.

That being said, your choice depends on where you typically read e-books. The Kindle Scribe is surprisingly tempting even if you don't need the stylus, because you get a 10.2-inch display instead of 6 or 7 inches; you can fit more text on screen, especially large text for the visually impaired, without having to constantly change the page. It's expensive, but Prime Day is the time to get one for a reasonable price.