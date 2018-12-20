Over a year ago, T-Mobile announced plans to launch its own television service to compete with the likes of Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and other internet-provided TV platforms. The service was supposed to launch in 2018, but with just a few days of the year left, a report's come out indicating that it's being pushed back to 2019.

T-Mobile executives faced the difficult choice of either offering a garden-variety streaming platform -- a service that lets customers watch cable channels and other content online -- or waiting until next year to deliver a more groundbreaking product, the people said.

T-Mobile US Inc. is delaying the debut of its much-anticipated video service after the project proved more complex than expected, according to people familiar with the situation.

Details on T-Mobile's TV service are still few and far between, but what we do know is that there won't be any contracts, users will have access to a DVR feature, and it'll tie in with your phone through some sort of companion app.

AT&T debuted a new service earlier this year called WatchTV that bundles 30+ live channels, thousands of on-demand titles, and optional premium add-ons that costs just $15/month or is included for free if you have an AT&T Unlimited &More wireless plan. It's expected that T-Mobile will offer something similar, but right now, it's really anyone's guess.

Are you still looking forward to T-Mobile's take on TV?

T-Mobile is getting into the streaming television business with Layer3 TV acquisition