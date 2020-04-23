What you need to know
- T-Mobile users are finally getting their taste of One UI 2.1.
- First released back in April for the S10 series, the update brings many of the S20 series features to Samsung's previous generation of flagships.
- New features include Single Take, Night Hyperlase, Custom Filter, and more.
Nearly two months after Samsung released the latest version of its custom skin in the U.S., the magenta carrier is finally getting onboard the One UI 2.1 train for the Galaxy S10 series. As TmoNews notes, the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e have all started receiving the update.
Alongside a whole host of features, the update also ups the phone's security patch to April 2020. The most significant of these changes is the trickle down of various Galaxy S20 camera features to the Korean giant's last generation flagships. For stills, this includes Single Take, an improved Night Mode (including Night Hyperlapse), and Custom Filter. The videographers among you, on the other hand, will likely appreciate the Pro Video mode as well as the ability to shoot in 4K/60fps via the front camera.
The Gallery has also received a bit of love, and the company has made it easier to share both your pictures and music with others.
You can check out the full changelog below:
AR Emoji
- AR Emoji has been updated with improvements like a manual editing feature and enhanced facial expression recognition.
- As AR Emoji has been updated to a new version, all previously saved AR emojis will be deleted when you next open the AR Emoji app.
New Camera features
- Various menus, modes, and filters have been added, such as AR Zone, Single take, Pro video, My filters, Selfie tone, timelapse for night time, and a mode for recording videos with the front camera in FHD/UHD at 60 fps.
Gallery
- Similar images are now grouped together for a more organised viewing experience.
- A feature has been added that allows you to merge multiple different groups of albums into one group, or merge different groups and albums into one group.
- An improved search feature has been added to find pictures based on information such As the time or place pictures were taken.
- The Quick crop function has been added to enlarge and crop parts of high-resolution images.
Samsung keyboard
- A multilingual translation feature has been added.
- A feature has been added for searching for Various items, such As emojis and stickers, at one time.
- A text undo/redo feature has been added. (Swipe two fingers left or right on the keyboard.)
- An icon to open Samsung Pass has been added.
Quick Share
- Files can now be quickly and easily shared with nearby Samsung devices using Quick Share.
Music Share
- Music Share now lets you share music with your friends using a Bluetooth audio device.
