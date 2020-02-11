T-Mobile StoreSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • As of February 11, T-Mobile is experiencing service issues across the U.S.
  • Outages are being reported in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Seattle, and more.
  • The funk began shortly after T-Mobile's merger with Sprint was approved.

February 11 has been an interesting day for T-Mobile. Not too long after its merger with Sprint was approved, reports of service outages throughout the entire United States began to pop up.

Looking at the outage map on Down Detector, there are numerous service issues coming from Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, Houston, and New York, just to name a few of the affected areas.

Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark & more

T Mobile Outage Map FebSource: Down Detector

I don't have any issues with my T-Mobile service here in Kalamazoo, Michigan, but your mileage will vary.

It's also very unlikely that the outage actually has anything to do with the approved merger, and can just be chalked up to unfortunate timing.

In any case, once the issues disperse, we'll update this article accordingly.