What you need to know
- As of February 11, T-Mobile is experiencing service issues across the U.S.
- Outages are being reported in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Seattle, and more.
- The funk began shortly after T-Mobile's merger with Sprint was approved.
February 11 has been an interesting day for T-Mobile. Not too long after its merger with Sprint was approved, reports of service outages throughout the entire United States began to pop up.
Looking at the outage map on Down Detector, there are numerous service issues coming from Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, Houston, and New York, just to name a few of the affected areas.
I don't have any issues with my T-Mobile service here in Kalamazoo, Michigan, but your mileage will vary.
It's also very unlikely that the outage actually has anything to do with the approved merger, and can just be chalked up to unfortunate timing.
In any case, once the issues disperse, we'll update this article accordingly.
What's on your Pixel 5 wish list?
We're still quite a few months out from Google announcing the Pixel 5, but that hasn't stopped some AC forum members from thinking about what they want to see on the phone.
Huawei's Mate 30 Pro will finally go on sale in the UK next week
Huawei’s flagship Mate 30 Pro will finally go on sale in the UK from February 20, exclusively via Carphone Warehouse.
Q1 smartphone sales in China could drop by 50%
A report suggests that the coronavirus outbreak could see smartphone sales in the country fall by half in Q1.
The Galaxy S10+ is the best T-Mobile phone for most people
Wondering about the best phones T-Mobile offers? We've got you covered.