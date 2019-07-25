We have some good news and bad news for all the Samsung Galaxy Fold fans. The good news is that Samsung has finally announced a rerelease date for the Galaxy Fold in September. The bad news, unfortunately, is that T-Mobile will not be selling the phone when it relaunches.

T-Mobile will not carry the Galaxy Fold because we already offer customers a wide range of the latest smartphones. Please reach out to Samsung for any further inquiries.

T-Mobile and AT&T were supposed to be the two carrier partners for the Galaxy Fold in the U.S., and while AT&T was also reached out to, it didn't have a definitive answer at the time.

This comes after the Galaxy Fold was put on hold indefinitely when several tech journalists ran into issues with the display. Samsung was then forced to recall the units and investigate how to fix the problems on the $2000 device. Several months later, Samsung has now announced that it has made improvements to the Galaxy Fold to stop the protective screen covering from being removed and prevent debris from entering the hinge.

The problem is, after months of delays and no word of when the Galaxy Fold may actually ship, carriers and stores began canceling pre-orders. That was not a good look for the carriers and upset many customers.

Even though T-Mobile won't sell the Galaxy Fold directly, the phone will still work on T-Mobile's network — the same goes for AT&T if it decides to peace out as well.

Still, this is already quite a sting for Samsung when most people prefer to buy through the carrier and take advantage of deals for upgrading or paying monthly for the device.

Samsung Galaxy Fold review: Potential and promise, not a product