- T-Mobile and Taco Bell are partnering to convert three of T-Mobile's signature stores into T-MoBell stores.
- Between July 23-25, T-MoBell stores in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago will have free food, swag, and more.
- T-Mobile will also be hosting giveaways on its Twitter account starting July 23.
T-Mobile and Taco Bell are about to take your Taco Tuesday to the next level. Starting July 23, the two will team up to transform three of the T-Mobile signature stores located in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago into T-MoBell stores. Yes, this is really happening.
For three days, you'll be able to enjoy free food, a limited edition T-MoBell Freeze, and mobile swag while supplies last. There will even be celeb meet and greets, such as The Bachelor's Colton Underwood at the Chicago store on opening day.
To get in on all the fun, all you have to do is show up at one of the participating stores between July 23-25 from 2 PM to 5 PM. On top of all the free food and swag, there will also be an in-store DJ and giveaways. Of course, the free food and swag is in limited supply, so you better show up early if you want in on all the goodies. Per T-Mobile CEO John Legere:
When we launched free tacos every week on T-Mobile Tuesdays, TacoBell.com had its highest online order day ever and T-Mobile Tuesdays was number one in the App Store. Since then, Un-carrier customers have snagged more than 14 million free tacos from the app!
For those of you who don't live near one of the T-MoBell locations, T-Mobile will also be hosting giveaways on its twitter account starting July 23. Prizes will include a $500 Taco Bell gift card, Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 speakers, and more. Even better, you don't even have to be a T-Mobile customer to participate.
