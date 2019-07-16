T-Mobile and Taco Bell are about to take your Taco Tuesday to the next level. Starting July 23, the two will team up to transform three of the T-Mobile signature stores located in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago into T-MoBell stores. Yes, this is really happening.

For three days, you'll be able to enjoy free food, a limited edition T-MoBell Freeze, and mobile swag while supplies last. There will even be celeb meet and greets, such as The Bachelor's Colton Underwood at the Chicago store on opening day.