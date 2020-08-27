There is never any reason why you should be paying the full price for a new smartphone. There's always a deal to be had, whether it involves buying the device out-right or making monthly payments on it. Take the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G deal at Verizon for example. New customers who switch to Verizon can score two Samsung Galaxy Note 20 devices for the price of one when you purchase the devices with monthly device payments and add a line on select Unlimited plans, including Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited. This offer is valid on Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20 5G, and S20 devices.

BOGO Bargain Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Verizon is offering new customers a free Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G when you purchase a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra with monthly device payments and add a new line on an Unlimited plan. You can even score a $300 gift card in the process. Buy one, get one free See at Verizon

Verizon is also offering a $300 Verizon gift card for this purchase if you're switching to an Unlimited plan from another carrier. After purchasing the Galaxy Note 20 5G with monthly payments, visit Verizon's Digital Rebates Center and enter promo code VZNOTE20 along with the requested information to complete the offer. Your gift card should arrive within 8 weeks.

Alternatively, you can save up to $700 off the Galaxy Note 20 when you trade-in an eligible device and add a line on select Unlimited plans, including Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited. Choosing any other Unlimited plan earns you $400 with your trade-in. Eligible devices include various iPhone models, Samsung Galaxy phones, any Google Pixel device, and more.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, we rated the device with four out of five stars noting impeccable software and camera performance, all-day battery life, stellar S Pen upgrades, and what's currently the best phone display on the market. Of course, it received our Android Central badge of recommendation as well. To learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, be sure to read our full review of the device for an in-depth look at its features and downsides.