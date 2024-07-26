This ridiculous Samsung bundle is offering $3,000 off a 98-inch QLED TV, plus a free soundbar

There's never a bad time for a Samsung TV deal, and this one's hefty. For a limited time, Samsung is selling the gargantuan 98-inch Class QLED 4K Q80C TV for $3,000 off, plus you'll get a free Q-Series soundbar. This massive TV is a great pick if you have the money to spend, featuring superbly high-quality video backed by a neural quantum processor with 4K upscaling. Great for gamers and movie watchers alike, the Q80C offers a 120Hz refresh rate, and this bundle's inclusion of a soundbar and sub makes it a great pick at an already-reduced price.

Samsung 98-inch QLED 4K Q80C TV: $8,799.98 $4,999.99 plus bonus soundbar ($799.99 value) at Samsung The Samsung Q80C 4K TV features peak video quality, and with $3,000 off plus a bonus soundbar (an additional $799.99 value), it's even more appealing to those with some money to spend. Beyond simply being a huge TV, the Q80C features QLED technology and a powerful neural quantum processor, offering incredible 4K streaming and super-smooth performance. Price comparison: Best Buy - $4,999.99 | Amazon - $4,997.99

✅Recommended if: you were already looking for a large TV around 98 inches; you're also looking for a compatible Samsung Q-Series soundbar and don't want to spend the extra money; you're looking for a QLED 4K TV that offers industry-leading video quality.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather save money on a more affordable TV; you don't need something this big.

Samsung's electronics are super competitive across the board, but when it comes to TVs, it really doesn't get any better than QLED technology. No less, this 98-inch 4K QLED TV comes at a $3,000 discount, and the addition of a free soundbar from Samsung certainly doesn't hurt either.

This TV includes some of the industry's best picture quality, as supported by a neural quantum processor, 4K QLED screen tech, a 120Hz refresh rate, and key features such as HDR Plus and Direct Full Array lighting control. Plus, the Dolby Atmos audio will sound excellent on the capable companion Q-Series soundbar and subwoofer.