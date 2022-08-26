This HBO Max deal hooks you up with five months of free streaming

It may be one of the most popular streaming services around, but HBO Max deals can be difficult to come by. That's why we were thrilled to see this offer roll down the pipeline: pay for a full year of HBO Max in advance and you'll instantly save over 40% (opens in new tab). Dollar for dollar, it's the same as getting five months of access to the HBO Max library for totally free.

Home to loads of popular TV shows and movies such as Westworld, the Batman, and yes, the new Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, HBO Max subscriptions typically start at $9.99/month for the ad-supported plan or $14.99/month for no ads. With this new deal, however, if you prepay for a full year of streaming ($64.99 with ads, $104.99 without) your fees drop down to around $5.85/month and $8.75/month, respectively, suddenly making HBO Max one of the cheapest streaming services in the business.

That being said, there is a catch: first, you'll need to take advantage of this HBO Max offer before it expires on October 30th, and second, the offer is only available to new and lapsed customers. While both the ad-supported and ad-free versions come with instant access to HBO Max's massive streaming library, we recommend spending a little more and going with the latter, since that plan also lets you stream your favorite films and TV shows in 4K UHD and download content for offline viewing.

Prepay for HBO Max and get five months free

