Thanks to Prime Day, this top-rated QLED TV is less than $400 — for now

There have been a lot of Prime Day deals flying about today, but this is one of the first discounts to include one billion colors with your purchase. I'm talking, of course, about this deal that slashes over $190 off (opens in new tab) the price of the 50-inch Hisense U6HF, a new smart TV that has been earning rave reviews for its gorgeous QLED panel, Alexa support, and oh-so-appealing price tag.

Prime Day 2022: Fire TV deal of the day

(opens in new tab) Hisense 50-inch U6HF QLED Smart Fire TV: $530 $340 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For less than $400, you can snag a newly-released smart TV that comes complete with a gorgeous QLED panel, Hisense's proprietary ULED color processing technologies, 4K resolution, and so much more. That doesn't even include the four HDMI ports and included Alexa Voice Remote.

There was a time when QLED TVs were too expensive for most people. Thankfully, Hisense and a few other manufacturers have their own proprietary technologies (since QLED is technically Samsung's thing) and brought stunning color accuracy to the masses.

The U6HF uses what Hisense calls "ULED technologies" to boost color and contrast, but all you need to know is that this smart TV delivers a stunning picture, built-in Fire TV services, and cinema-quality visuals thanks to Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. The U6HF even comes with four HDMI ports so you won't have to worry about connecting too many devices. Although the smart TV's 60Hz refresh rate might not be enough for serious gamers, we were still confident enough to include the U6HF in our list of the best Amazon Fire TVs.

This is Prime Day, so you never know when an offer is going to expire.

