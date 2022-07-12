LIVE Prime Day TV deals: Cheap Fire TVs, 4K, OLED, QLED, and more

Prime Day is a great time to purchase a new TV, so if you're looking for an upgrade, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best TV deals so far, and will be continually updating this list throughout the course of Prime Day so you don't miss out on any new deals.

Whether you're looking to upgrade to a OLED TV to get the best out of your gaming console or interested in a 4K LED TV, there's something here for everyone. With deals starting as low as $89, you're guaranteed to find a TV to your liking.

So let's take a look at all the TV deals currently live, and which TV you should pick up.

Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada