LIVE Prime Day TV deals: Cheap Fire TVs, 4K, OLED, QLED, and more

(Image: © Sony)

Prime Day is a great time to purchase a new TV, so if you're looking for an upgrade, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best TV deals so far, and will be continually updating this list throughout the course of Prime Day so you don't miss out on any new deals. 

Whether you're looking to upgrade to a OLED TV to get the best out of your gaming console or interested in a 4K LED TV, there's something here for everyone. With deals starting as low as $89, you're guaranteed to find a TV to your liking. 

So let's take a look at all the TV deals currently live, and which TV you should pick up. 

(Image credit: Hisense)

Fire TVs are heavily discounted for Prime Day, and you can get your hands on one for as low as $89. That's for the 24-inch Insignia F20, but if you're looking for something larger, the 50-inch F50 has 4K resolution and is down to $299. The best value of the lot is the 55-inch F30 that comes in at $279. 

But a better recommendation would be the Hisense 50U6HF. This model is down to just $339, and while that's costlier than what Insignia's offerings, it's worth it because the Hisense U6 comes with a QLED panel. The quantum dot tech results in much better contrast levels than regular LED TVs, and you get higher brightness levels — making it the best of both worlds. Having used several QLED TVs over the last three years, I highly recommend the Hisense U6; it's a steal for what it costs. 