Ready to switch to OLED? Get 15% OFF the best 4K TV for Chromecast during Amazon's Prime Day sale

I’m a huge fan of LG TVs with two of them in my home, one of which is an OLED. The 55-inch LG C3 Series OLED evo 4K TV, which we named the best overall 4K TV for Chromecast, is downright stunning, and you can grab it at a 15% discount, down from $1,296.99 to $1,096.99. That’s $200 shaved off the price that you can use to pay for a streaming subscription plan for an entire year, maybe even longer.

What’s so special about this TV? First off, it’s a sizeable 55 inches with an OLED panel, which offers the deepest blacks, brightest whites, and more lifelike imagery than you’ll find in any other type of TV. With the 120Hz refresh rate, a9 AI processor Gen6, and ultra-slim design, it fits in just about any room of the home.

LG C3 Series OLED evo 4K TV: $1,296.99 $1,096.99 at Amazon A gorgeous TV for the living room, den, bedroom, or basement, the LG C3 Series OLED evo 4K is a great first entry into the OLED space. It boasts a fast processor, AI intelligence features, 120Hz refresh rate, and sleek design that makes it look like a painting or photo frame when you aren’t watching TV. This deal is a pretty good one to save a few hundred bucks on one of the best you can buy if you’re in the market for a new TV.

Recommended if: You’re looking for a decent-sized TV for a primary or secondary viewing room and you’re going to use it in a room that doesn’t get too bright during viewing hours.

Skip this deal if: You want a larger-sized TV, a newer model, or you’re on a tight budget.

Along with the stunning picture, you get LG’s webOS smart TV interface, by far my favorite of any TV platform. It’s so intuitive, provides instant access to all your favorite streaming apps, photo libraries, and even LG’s own free channels. The Quick Cards make it easy to categorize apps and quickly call up favorite ones, whether it’s for fitness, gaming, or streaming TV. It comes with the Magic Remote that even has quick buttons to access the most popular streaming services.

Our team loves how well this TV upscales lower resolution content so even home videos look fabulous. With Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, you can also control it using voice commands. Of course, it has Chromecast built in so you don’t need to plug in a separate streaming stick, With four HDMI 2.1 ports, connect everything from your video game console to a Blu-ray player or other source device.

“Generally speaking,” our reviewers write, “LG’s OLED TVs are a thing of beauty." Yes, this TV is a bit more expensive than some other models you might find, but you won’t be disappointed. The OLED display is worth every penny, bringing a new dimension to movies, TV shows, sporting events, gaming, and more.

The LG C3 Series OLED evo smart TV is admittedly more expensive than many other TVs you can get with similar features. But the OLED panel that provides the best picture possible, the built-in Chromecast support along with Alexa and LG webOS platform, Magic Remote, and ultra-slim design make this one worth the upgrade. Take advantage of this Amazon Prime Day deal that saves you $200 or 15% off the regular price and set this up in your living room or bedroom to binge-watch your favorite shows or curl up to a good movie. Note that you can get this TV in other sizes as part of the Amazon Prime Day savings as well, from 42 inches up to 77 inches with varying discounts for each one (the largest 83-incher is regular price).