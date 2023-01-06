Our favorite Android TV is just $699.99 during Best Buy's weekend sale

We're barely a week into 2023 and Best Buy has already dropped a massive sitewide tech sale. This weekend only, you can save some serious cash on some of the most popular gadgets around, from super-powered smartphones and tablets to home appliances and, you guessed it, smart TVs. The outstanding Hisense U8H series of smart TVs is included in the promotion, with a whopping $450 off (opens in new tab) if you pick up the 55-inch version.

We selected the Hisense U8H as the overall best Android TV that money can buy, and for good reason. The smart TV boasts a sleek, ultra-thin bezel design and delivers truly stunning picture thanks to Hisense's proprietary 4K ULED technology and Dolby Vision HDR. The U8H is also a mini-LED TV, which means it has hundreds of dimming zones (336 for the 55-inch version, to be exact) that allow for better contrast and deeper colors than traditional LED panels. Gamers will enjoy the four HDMI ports and 120Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium Pro technology, while Filmmaker Mode will make all of your favorite movies look and sound better than ever before.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55" Class U8H Series Smart TV: $1,149.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) As part of their 3-day weekend sale, Best Buy is slashing a jaw-dropping $450 off the price of the 55-inch Hisense U8H smart TV, an entertainment powerhouse that we selected as the best Android TV of 2022. The U8H uses 4K ULED and mini-LED technology to deliver consistently excellent picture quality, while Game Mode Pro and Filmmaker Mode optimize all your favorite content in real time.

The discounted price above is for the 55-inch version, but it's worth noting that the 65-inch and 75-inch models are also receiving $400 and $600 discounts, respectively, so you can rest easy knowing you're getting a great TV at a great price, regardless of the size you choose. The Best Buy weekend sale kicked off this morning and is expected to run until Sunday, January 8th at 11:59pm CST, so if you're in the market for a new device or TV, don't wait too long to make your move!