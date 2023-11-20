Need a new TV? Best Buy's Black Friday sale carves a whopping $750 off this 48-inch LG OLED beauty

While we’d all love to get a massive 85-incher TV for the living room, it’s not always feasible. If the room is small and your viewing distance is not that far away, you’ll need something smaller. A small TV is great in the bedroom or den as well. LG’s OLED TVs are stunners and the 48-inch Class A2 series OLED 4K UHD smart TV is on for a massive deal right now at Best Buy, down from its regular price of $1,299.99 to $549.99, a discount of $750.

I have an LG OLED TV in my own living room, and the picture is gorgeous while the webOS smart TV interface is so intuitive and fun to use. This model, which provides full 4K resolution with compatible sources, displays images in vibrant color with deep blacks and ultra-bright whites. LG’s alpha 7 Gen5 AI processor works to provide even richer colors and depth along with improved audio to complement the experience (you’ll find plenty of speakers on sale, too, if you want to further enhance the sound system.)

Even if you don’t have a 4K streaming subscription or other source of 4K content, this LG TV will still upscale content so even your standard HD movies, TV shows, sporting events, games, and more will look better. When you want to queue up a movie in 4K, enjoy it in Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos to get a fully immersive experience.

The TV ships with a Magic Remote with tactile buttons as well as voice control and one-touch button access to favorite streaming services. webOS, meanwhile, offers built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Max (formerly HBO Max), and hundreds of free LG Channels with content ranging from comedy to sports and movies.

With the latest webOS version, you can even create unique profiles for every member of the family so they can log in and access what they want to watch right from the jump. For gaming, there’s a Game Optimizer that’s designed to make it easy to adjust game settings for the optimal experience, no matter if you’re playing Minecraft or Call of Duty.

Once you have taken advantage of this Best Buy Black Friday deal, don’t forget to look for speakers or a soundbar to finalize your new home theater set-up.