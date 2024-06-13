Max has brought back its free trial streaming deal — but not for long

The latest streaming deal comes to us from Max, or the service formerly known as HBO Max. Between now and June 23, new streaming customers can get a one-week free trial of Max, simply by signing up for a plan. Although you will have to choose a plan and input your card information, you can simply cancel before you're charged if you don't want to pay for the service after the trial.

It's a great streaming service deal for those hoping to watch something specific on the service, and it's also the best Max deal to come along since its last free trial in 2020.

✅Recommended if: you've been considering Max and want to try it out without committing to a plan; you're hoping to watch something specific on Max but don't want to purchase the streaming service.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to sign up for a plan or input your card information, even for a cancelable free trial; you already have a Max plan.

Max offers many of the most popular television shows on streaming, though it rarely offers any kind of free trial programs. Right now, Max is offering free one-week trials for new customers of its plans, with the deal set to end on June 23.

Those who take advantage of the free trial will need to sign up for one of the company's plans, which now have price points of $9.99 a month, $16.99 a month and $20.99 a month. However, buyers can cancel anytime, even if it means only using the free trial, then canceling to avoid being charged for the service.

The streaming service had launched a similar free trial in 2020, though this is the first time the company has offered the one-week deal since then. Max also raised the prices of its streaming plans by $1 earlier this month, so the re-launching of the free trial comes at a good time.

To be sure, one week is probably long enough to binge one of the shorter shows or a limited series, depending on what you're hoping to watch.