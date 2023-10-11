I just scored a smart TV for $79.99 with this last-minute Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day events are known for bringing big discounts to some bit ticket items like smart TVs. Most of these, at least for myself, tend to still be on the pricey side of things. But when you need it you need it, right? However, this deal on the Insignia 32-inch television with Amazon Fire TV built-in makes it nearly an impulse buy — so I did.

By no means do I need this TV. But my family and friends like to spend a lot of time outside camping and watching football in the fall. At 32 inches, this TV is just the right size to drag outside, hook up to some Wi-Fi, and then enjoy the show. With Amazon's Fire TV built-in, it comes with all the apps I need to quickly get the game or a family movie on in no time.

INSIGNIA 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon This TV brings a lot of the features normally found in much more expensive options to a very affordable price. Along with multiple HDMI ports, this HD TV also has Amazon Fire TV built-in and comes with the Alexa voice remote. For $80, what more could you want?

While I could find a cheaper, dumb TV and then plug in any number of excellent streaming devices to it, but that's just one more thing to deal with. This TV is just smart enough to make things easy. I don't need to get something like the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED or the lower-end, yet still great Amazon Fire TV Omni for the ideas I have in mind for this Insignia TV.

So, whether you are trying to get a new TV for your home or one for those moments when you want an easy-to-use smart TV in a place where you don't need one all the time, snatch up this deal before Prime Big Deal Days is over.