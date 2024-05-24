Amazon's Memorial Day TV sale is live — here are the Top 5 deals I'd recommend for Android users

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27th, which means you only have a few more days to take advantage of Amazon's latest smart TV deals before they're gone for good (or at least until Prime Day rolls around). There are a lot of discounted models to comb through, but if you're looking to save a little time, you can read my top 5 favorite deals from the retailer below.

These picks range from basic 32-inch Fire TVs to massive, AI-powered beasts of entertainment from the minds of Samsung and Sony. Most of these discounts are set to expire at midnight on May 27th, so don't wait too long if a particular TV catches your eye. If you don't want to hear me ramble on about the advantages of each model, you can skip this guide and go straight to Amazon's official list of deals. Everyone else, keep reading for my absolute favorite Android TV deals from the Memorial Day sale.

Our top picks

1. Samsung 55" QN90C 4K smart TV: $1,997.99 $997.99 at Amazon Starting off the list is this deal that carves a jaw-dropping 50% off the 55-inch QN90C Series smart TV from Samsung. That's a record-smashing discount on a model that boasts AI-powered 4K upscaling, a richly-detailed Quantum Mini LED panel, and immersive Object Tracking Sound with Dolby Atmos support.

2. Amazon 32" Fire 2-Series HD smart TV: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon If you need something a little simpler or more compact, check out this deal that slashes 40% off the 32-inch 2-Series Fire TV. This model may not have the premium features found in other TVs on this list, but you get nice-looking 720p HD resolution with Dolby Digital Audio and HDR10 support. Buying direct from Amazon during the Memorial Day sale also gains you a free six-month subscription to MGM Plus.

3. Hisense 58" Class U6HF Series ULED 4K smart TV: $549.99 $349.99 at Amazon An excellent mid-tier option, the Hisense Class U6HF impresses with its blend of stunning 4K picture, Motion Rate 240 technology (for smoother images), and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. Buying the TV from Amazon during the Memorial Day sale will earn you a straight 36% discount plus a $200 NBA store gift card, which is random but cool.

4. Sony 75" 4K Ultra HD X85K Series Google TV: $1,398 $999.99 at Amazon If a 75-inch TV is your sweet spot, look no further than this deal that chops 28% off the X85K 4K Google TV from Sony. This entertainment powerhouse features a powerful 4K HDR Processor X1 for consistently lifelike images, plus a native 120Hz refresh rate with Motionflow XR technology for blur-free content.

5. Sony 65" OLED BRAVIA XR A80L Series TV: $1,999.99 $1,698 at Amazon The only true OLED TV on this list, this 65-inch BRAVIA XR A80L Series model comes packed with all of the premium features you'd expect, from the powerful real-time AI-based image processor to the Acoustic Surface Audio Plus technology that eliminates the need for a soundbar. It's still a pretty big purchase, but if you've been waiting for the right time to buy an OLED TV, this 15% discount from Amazon should seriously soften the blow.

