Amazon launches huge sale on Fire streaming devices — these are the deals I'd buy

Stop the presses — just in time for the weekend, Amazon has launched a massive sale on Fire streaming devices, with up to 40% of savings up for grabs if you're quick about it. I recommend being quick because apparently I'm cursed this week: every time I write about a great Amazon deal, the retailer seems to take it down within hours.

Anyway, this Fire sale includes sweet offers like 33% off the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and 28% off the 40-inch 2-Series smart TV for Prime members, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Keep reading for all the best Fire streaming deals this side of Prime Day, or check out our guide to the best Amazon Fire TV Stick if you're having trouble deciding.

Amazon kicks off major sale on streaming devices — my top 5 deals

1. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon Currently chilling with an epic 40% discount at Amazon, the Fire TV Stick 4K delivers all of your favorite content in cinematic 4K Ultra HD resolution, with Dolby Atmos and Wi-Fi 6 support. Just plug it into your TV's HDMI port and a wall outlet and you'll have instance access to all the best streaming services, plus a bunch of free channels provided by Amazon.

2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max improves upon the device described above by packing in twice the storage alongside a brand new processor. You also get Wi-Fi 6E support and an ambient mode that displays art and photography when your TV isn't in use. Grab one of these streaming sticks during Amazon's sale and you'll instantly save 33% on your purchase.

3. Amazon Fire TV Cube: $139.99 $114.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a powerful streaming device that boasts hands-free Alexa controls, 4K, Dolby Vision, and Wi-Fi 6E support, along with expandable storage using a USB thumb drive. Best of all, thanks to Amazon's Fire sale, the Cube is currently 18% off!

4. Amazon 40" 2-Series HD Smart TV: $249.99 $178.99 with Prime at Amazon If you just want a decent smart TV without all of the bells and whistles found in the best Android TVs, consider this deal that chops an excellent 28% off the 40-inch 2-Series Fire TV. This set still delivers vivid 1080p picture with HDR10 and Dolby Digital Plus support, but you lose out on the 4K resolution. If that's not a problem for you, head to Amazon now and grab the 40-inch smart TV for only 179 bucks. The only catch is that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy the savings.