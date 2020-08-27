You can save $10 on the Roku Premiere right now. This is a sale coming from Roku so you can find it at several retailers. Get it for $29.99 at Best Buy, B&H, and more. Amazon has it, too, but the item is back-ordered into October unfortunately. The last time we saw the Premiere drop this low was back in January.

The $10 sale is not exclusive to the Premiere, either. We shared a deal on the Roku Streaming Stick+ earlier because it's also down to a price around $40 compared to its normal price of $50. The Streaming Stick+ offers a couple of extra bonus features like a voice remote and better wireless connectivity.

Watch it all Roku Premiere 4K media streaming device You get full access to Roku's streaming library, which includes your favorite apps like Netflix or YouTube. Stream in HD or 4K and with HDR content support. Has a simple, easy-to-use remote. Use app on iOS or Android mobile app for more control. $29.99 $40.00 $10 off See at Best Buy

In the world of Roku streaming devices, the Roku Premiere is the least expensive option for getting 4K and HDR content. At this deal price, it costs about the same as the Roku Express, which doesn't have either of those features. Premiere also has the easy-to-use remote and comes with a high-speed HDMI cable.

Like any Roku device, you'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows. That includes easy access to your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO. It also has voice search across the top channels, and you won't have to pay any extra subscriptions for all of this.

Download the free Roku mobile app available on iOS or Android. You'll get access to private listening, voice search from your smartphone, and more. It's super easy to use and pretty much means you don't have to worry about the remote.

In late 2019, Roku actually updated a couple members of the lineup. The Premiere wasn't replaced, but the Roku Express was updated as was the Roku Ultra. They add some convenient features like a fast channel launch for your favorite channels and personal shortcuts you can customize.