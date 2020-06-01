Our phones can be hard to look away from sometimes, but when you're driving, the last thing you should be doing is messing around with a mobile device. A car mount for your phone is a good first step towards keeping it out of your hands and in sight for navigating, but it doesn't truly solve the problem. However, Anker's Roav Viva can. Though it looks like a simple USB car charger, it's actually much more than that. It features Amazon Alexa functionality built-in, allowing you to give voice commands like "Alexa, check the weather at my destination", "Alexa, get directions to the nearest gas station", and "Alexa, play some 90s music".

If you're ready to drive safer, the Roav Viva is currently on sale for just $19.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code VIVACAR199 during checkout. That's one of the best prices we've ever seen it reach and a pretty stellar deal for all that it can accomplish.

Save $9 Now Anker Roav Viva Alexa-Enabled Car Charger This gadget is much more than just a car charger. It adds Alexa to your car, allowing you to get directions, play music or audiobooks, and more with a few spoken words. Today's deal scores you one of its best prices yet with the following promo code. $19.99 $28.80 $9 off See at Amazon With coupon: VIVACAR199

The Viva connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and then you connect your phone to your car's stereo either via Bluetooth or an auxiliary jack. It will use your phone's internet to access Alexa's services and relay them through your car's speakers. You can access the full-range of Alexa's skills, including playing your favorite music, getting directions, or hearing the news. You can make and receive phone calls without taking your hand off the wheel. It also has voice isolation via two integrated mics that can accurately identify your voice over other car noises.

The dual charging ports have PowerIQ technology to detect what's plugged in and deliver the fastest charge. Meanwhile, the top of the device has a mute button that makes it easy to turn off the mics if you don't want Alexa listening to everything you say.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.