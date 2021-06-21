What do you do when you run out of storage on your PS4 or PS5? You buy some of the best HDDs and best SSDs available. Prime Day is the perfect time to expand your storage because you can get these accessories for a lot cheaper than they normally go for, and they can get quite expensive depending on their size and speed.

For anyone who plays a lot of games, you want one with more storage — something over 2TB. Two trusted brands in this category are Seagate and Western Digital. Seagate is offering its 4TB hard drive today for just $85. That's just over 4,000GB. To put that into perspective, many games range from 10GB to over 50GB. In fringe cases, there are games that can even reach over 100GB, but these tend to be few and far between.