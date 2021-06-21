What do you do when you run out of storage on your PS4 or PS5? You buy some of the best HDDs and best SSDs available. Prime Day is the perfect time to expand your storage because you can get these accessories for a lot cheaper than they normally go for, and they can get quite expensive depending on their size and speed.
For anyone who plays a lot of games, you want one with more storage — something over 2TB. Two trusted brands in this category are Seagate and Western Digital. Seagate is offering its 4TB hard drive today for just $85. That's just over 4,000GB. To put that into perspective, many games range from 10GB to over 50GB. In fringe cases, there are games that can even reach over 100GB, but these tend to be few and far between.
Seagate 4TB External Hard Drive | $38 off at Amazon
Upgrade your PS4 storage with this Seagate 4TB external hard drive. It's perfectly suited to store dozens of games with a USB 3.0 connection and no lag. It also comes with a one year warranty, so should anything happen in that year you'll be covered. It's portable, convenient, and ready to use. Just plug it in and you're good to go.
You'll be able to store and play PS4 games off of an external HDD no matter if it's connected to PS4 or PS5. PlayStation 4 games don't utilize the same type of speeds that PlayStation 5 games do, so they run just fine no matter what.
Though you can't play PS5 games off of an external hard drive, you can store them. So long as the hard drive is SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps or later, above 250GB and below 8TB, it will be compatible. Sony has not yet stated when exactly internal SSD support is coming to the PS5, but we're hoping for sooner rather than later this year.
Even if you don't end up using it for your game console, you can use it to add extra storage to some of the best Prime Day laptop deals.
