The Bose Soundbar 500 is down to $399.95 refurbished through the official Bose eBay storefront. You can even find it at this price directly through Bose if you want. This price is $150 off what it costs brand new at retailers like Amazon. Bose doesn't offer refurbs very often, but when it does it promises they match the quality of new products. The company even covers all refurbished products with the same warranty as new items so you know you're getting a good device.

Refurb Discount Bose Soundbar 500 factory renewed Being sold directly by Bose through the Bose eBay store. Improve your TV's sound without getting in the way. Has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in. Includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2 compatibility. Play music via Bluetooth. $399.95 $550.00 $150 off See at eBay

The Bose Soundbar 500 is a great device if you're looking to add some upgraded audio in your living room. You might be like me and have a really nice TV but no real speakers to go with it. This soundbar would be a great upgrade. And it would work great in your living room because of all the other speakers the Soundbar 500 comes with. Plus, thanks to the slim design it shouldn't get in the way of your TV or be hard to set up even when dealing with limited space.

You can use the built-in voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to not only control the soundbar with your voice but also control the rest of your smart home. It has eight microphones setup in an array that not only help pick up your voice but also help by rejecting unwanted sounds so your commands come in clear and precise.

The soundbar also has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Apple Airplay 2 compatibility. That means even if you aren't watching TV you can use this device to enhance your audio. Stream music from any of your favorite services like Spotify or even audiobooks from Audible.

There are other ways to control the soundbar, too, including a remote and the Bose music app. The free app helps you with setup, too, using detailed prompts.