Smart home equipment can be really handy, but it can also be a little expensive to start setting everything up. Cue this Cyber Monday deal from Wyze, which bundles an indoor connected camera with a starter kit of sensors for just $36. That's a lot of stuff for not a lot of money.
Get connected
Wyze Cam V2 with Wyze Sense Starter Kit
This Wyze starter kit gives you everything you need to get started with home monitoring, including a camera, motion sensors, and more.
This little kit gives you everything you need to get started with securing your home. The big highlight is the Wyze Cam V2, which gives you a crisp 1080p video feed you can check in on at any time. The camera can record motion and sounds and it saves your recordings for 14 days without paying any sort of subscription fee.
The rest of the kit is all about the sensors. You'll get contact sensors that can let you know when something is opened, closed, or left open. There are also motion sensors to tell you when there's movement afoot wherever you place them.
All of the alerts and feeds from this Wyze kit are available via the Wyze app, and you can set up the camera and sensors to work with your other devices via IFTTT (If This Then That). For all that you get, $36 isn't a bad price at all, especially if you're just starting to dip your toes into connected smart home devices.
