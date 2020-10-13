It feels like we've waited forever, but Prime Day is finally here and the Prime Day deals are all flowing quite rapidly. We've seen some pretty great early offers on various things, and now we are starting to see even more great deals showing up. Whether you are in the market for a new Chromebook or happen to just need some accessories for around the house or even a new phone, Prime Day is a great time to buy that.
We will be constantly updating the list below with all of the best Prime Day deals as they become available, so be sure to check back often!
From what we are seeing with the early Prime Day deals that have been popping up, it looks like the official Prime Day deals are going to be some that you won't want to miss out on. Whether you are in the market for a new 4K TV, Chromebook, pair of headphones, kitchen gear, or any of Amazon's own hardware, Prime Day is the best time to buy it.
All of the best deals will be reserved specifically for Prime members, as they are every year. If you aren't already a member of Amazon's subscription service, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial offer to ensure you can participate in all the Prime Day deal fun.
Free Amazon Prime Trial
Try out Amazon Prime for free and gain access to all of Prime Day's deals in the process! This 30-day trial grants you access to all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to the Prime Day sale and more.
Free 30-day trial
Best Prime Day deals quick list
- Instant Pot products - Save up to 50%
- STEM Toys - Save up to 30%
- Apple AirPods - $114.99 (Was $159
- Western Digital Storage Accessories - Save up to 35%
- Razer PC Gaming Accessories - Save up to 50%
- Samsung Galaxy Phones - Save up to 30%
- Toy deals - Prices from $6
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones - Save up to 50%
- MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener - $16.98 (Was $39.98
- Fitbit Trackers - Save up to 30%
- Pixel 4 / 4 XL - Save up to 39%
- Fashion deals - Save up to 60% on various brands
Top 10 best Prime Day deals
Amazon Kids+ subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a three-month family plan for just $1 through Prime Day!
Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet. though if you have an Amazon Prime membership you can grab them for just $189.99 at Woot today only with free shipping.
Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit (Certified Refurbished) | $99.99 at Amazon
The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender and can be added onto over time. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag this $60 discount on the certified refurbished version. It even comes with a 1-year warranty and looks like new.
Kindle (Refurbished, 10th Gen) | $49.99 at Amazon
One way to save on the Kindle is by picking up a refurbished model at $40 off the price! This refurbished eReader has been tested and inspected to ensure it's in proper working condition and it even comes with the same warranty that a new model includes. You'll score a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited with the purchase, too.
Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon as an early Prime Day deal! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.
Roku Express | $21 at Amazon
The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it's easy on the wallet. You'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today's deal saves you $9 off its regular price.
Apple iPad mini | $335.98 at Amazon
Apple's 7.9-inch iPad mini is now over $60 off at Amazon. It features a retina display, A12 bionic chip, two cameras, a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop | $1,499.99 at Amazon
The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is now $300 off at Amazon! Specifications include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI Max-Q graphics card, a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, and Wi-Fi 6. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished) | $99.99 at Amazon
Buying refurbished is always a great way to save some cash, but it's still rare to find a deal this good on the Ring VIdeo Doorbell Pro. This refurbished model is like new and even comes with a one-year warranty. Only Prime members can snag this $60 discount right now.
New Prime Day deals
Fire tablets
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet with Amazon Kids+ - $79.99 (was $139.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32GB - $79.99 (was $149.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, 64GB - $119.99 (was $189.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet bundle - $139.96 (was $209.96)
Kindle eReaders
- Kindle (Certified Refurbished) - $49.99 (was $79.99)
- Kindle with Essentials bundle and Amazon Printed cover - $89.97 (was $119.97)
- Kindle with Essentials bundle - $94.97 (was $124.97)
- Kindle Kids Edition with Essentials bundle - $92.97 (was $127.97)
Echo devices and bundles
- Echo Flex with LIFX Smart Bulb - $9.99 (was $34.98)
- Echo Flex with Amazon Smart Plug - $14.99 (was $49.98)
- Echo Dot with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited - $18.99 (was $39.99)
- Echo Dot with LIFX Smart Bulb - $18.99 (was $49.98)
- Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug - $23.99 (was $64.98)
- Echo Auto with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited - $19.99 (was $49.99)
- Echo Show 5 with 3 months of Kids+ - $45.98 (was $90.98)
- Echo Show 5 with 1 year of Food Network Kitchen - $44.99 (was $89.99)
- Echo Show 5 with Amazon Smart Plug - $49.99 (was $114.98)
- Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera - $49.99 (was $124.98)
- Echo Show (Certified Refurbished) - $129.99 (was $209.99)
- Echo Studio with two Philips Hue bulbs - $149.99 (was $225.94)
- Echo Studio with Amazon Smart Plug - $154.99 (was $224.98)
Ring devices
- Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot - $69.99 (was $169.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot - $69.99 (was $139.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Chime - $99.98 (was $119.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 - $169.99 (was $339.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 - $149.99 (was $289.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 - $169.99 (was $319.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished) - $99.99 (was $159.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Elite (Certified Refurbished) - $199.99 (was $299.99)
- Ring Alarm 5-piece Home Security System (Certified Refurbished) - $99.99 (was $159.99)
Fire TV Edition smart TVs and devices
- Fire TV Recast 500GB DVR - $129.99 (was $229.99)
- Fire TV Recast 1TB DVR - $179.99 (was $279.99)
- Insignia 24-inch HD Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $79.99 (was $149.99)
- Toshiba 32-inch HD Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $119.99 (was $179.99)
- Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $199.99 (was $299.99)
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $209.99 (was $329.99)
- Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $249.99 (was $349.99)
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $259.99 (was $379.99)
- Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $289.99 (was $429.99)
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV - $299.99 (was $449.99)
Best Prime Day Amazon services deals
Amazon Prime 30-day Trial | Free at Amazon
All of Amazon's Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members only! If you're not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access to all the deals and the two-day sale, as well as free two-day shipping, the Prime Video streaming service, and more.
Prime Video Channels 2-month subscriptions | $0.99 at Amazon
Subscribe to select Prime Video Channels and score two months of access for only $1 right now! This deal is valid on services like Showtime, Epix, PBS Masterpiece, Lifetime Movie Club, Urban Movie Channel, A&E Crime Central, UP Faith & Family, Sundance Now, PBS Documentaries, and more. Your subscription will renew at its regular price after two months have passed unless you cancel your subscription.
Amazon Kids+ subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a three-month family plan for just $1 through Prime Day!
Amazon Music Unlimited subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming service that's accessible on tons of devices and features millions of songs that you can play on-demand or download to your device. It's entirely ad-free, too, and right now you can score four months of service for only $1. The deal is for new users of the service only.
Audible annual membership | $50 off at Amazon
Fall in love with books in a new way; Subscribe to Audible and score a year's worth of credits up-front so you can fill out your library immediately. Today's deal saves Prime members $50 on a year-long membership and is only active through Prime Day on October 13 and 14.
Kindle Unlimited Subscriptions | from $29.97 at Amazon
For new and returning users. Redeem it as a gift card and give the gift of books. Gives you unlimited access to over one million titles, current magazines, and thousands of audiobooks from Audible. Works on any device with a Kindle app. 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year subscriptions are now on sale.
Best smart TV Prime Day deals
Westinghouse 50-inch 4K Smart Roku TV | $229.99 at Best Buy
With built-in Roku functionality, this smart TV is able to access streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ without needing another device plugged in. Use curbside pickup to pick it up today or choose free shipping for delivery. This deal is available today only.
Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Q70T Series) | Up to $700 off at Dell
You can save up to $700 off select models of the Samsung Q70T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV this week. The 55-inch model is down to $898 saving you $100 off its regular cost while you'll find the biggest discount on the 82-inch model which is now on sale for $2,297.99.
Insignia 55-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $349.99 at Best Buy
Pick up this 55-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Insignia at an $80 discount via Best Buy! With the Fire TV experience built in, you can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more. It's even Alexa voice-enabled.
Toshiba 55-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $379.99 at Best Buy
Save $70 on Toshiba's 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV Edition Smart TV for a limited time at Best Buy. With built-in access to apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more, you'll have no trouble finding something to watch.
Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $229.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has this 43-inch 4K Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Toshiba on sale at $100 off while supplies last. This model comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, too, and helps to make any TV with an HDMI port smarter.
Sony 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (X800H Series) | $500 off at Dell
Sony's X800H Series 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is a 2020 model that's currently discounted by $500 at Dell. You can also save $400 off the 75-inch model for a limited time as well.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | as low as $24.99 at Amazon
Make your TV smart and start streaming your favorite shows and movies from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in 4K with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Select accounts can save 50% right now by entering code 4KFIRETV during checkout.
Amazon Fire TV Cube | $79.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Cube is like an enhanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Can't find the remote? The Fire TV Cube has Alexa built-in so you can voice control it from across the room. It can control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers as well, even allowing you to change live cable and satellite channels with your voice. Right now you can save $40 by ordering with Alexa. Simply say "Alexa, order a Fire TV Cube."
Best Prime Day Audio deals
Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet. though if you have an Amazon Prime membership you can grab them for just $189.99 at Woot today only with free shipping.
Echo Plus (Certified Refurbished) | $59.99 at Amazon
Prime members can score the 2nd generation Echo Plus speaker refurbished at 50% off its regular price right now. This is one of the best sounding Amazon speakers so far and it includes a built-in smart home hub. These models have been tested and inspected to ensure they work and look like new, and Amazon even includes a one-year warranty with the purchase.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus | $129.99 at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds+ may look similar to the previous Galaxy Buds but they offer a much better 11-hour playtime with a further 11 hours of battery life in the case, plus integration with Spotify and improved call quality. Today's deal saves you $20 off its regular cost.
Beats Solo Pro | $199.95 at Amazon
The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This is a match for the lowest these headphones have gone and the discount applies to various colorways.
New Amazon Echo Dot (2-pack) | $79.99 at Amazon
There's already a way you can save on the all-new Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker! Add two of these devices to your cart and enter promo code DOT2PACK during checkout to save $20 on the purchase. The deal is valid on the Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids Edition models as well.
Sonos Playbase | $548 at Amazon
The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it recently and just over $150 off its full price.
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System | $199 at Amazon
Upgrade your TV's audio with the Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar sound system at $50 off its regular price. This soundbar features Bluetooth so you can connect other devices wirelessly, along with an optical audio input, coaxial audio input, and 3.5mm aux input.
JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker | $39.95 at Amazon
Clip this portable waterproof speaker to your backpack or belt loop and connect via Bluetooth to your phone to bring your music anywhere you go. It offers 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and is currently discounted by $30.
Best Prime Day laptop deals
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) | $2,099.99 at Amazon
Pick up Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro at a $300 discount via Amazon. This model features 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, along with Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID.
Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 | From $649.99 at Microsoft
Lenovo's 2-in-1 Flex 14 is another winning model from this popular laptop brand, featuring Intel's 10th Gen processors along with a 14-inch 1080p touch display, plenty of fast storage and up to 16GB of RAM. Right now you can save $100 off this affordable, versatile machine for a limited time.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i | $799.99 at Lenovo
Budget PC gamers or content creators looking for performance at an affordable price will love the IdeaPad Gaming 3i. It's well equipped, has a high refresh rate display and with $120 off it's one of the best budget gaming laptops to get right now.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop | $749.99 at Amazon
Featuring a GTX 1650 graphics card and a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor paired with a 144Hz display, this is an exceptional budget gaming laptop and the price is too good to pass on. Note the shipping delay means this laptop won't be shipping until closer to November.
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop | $1,499.99 at Amazon
The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is now $300 off at Amazon! Specifications include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI Max-Q graphics card, a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, and Wi-Fi 6. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports.
Best Prime Day smart home deals
Ring Video Doorbell Elite (Certified Refurbished) | $199.99 at Amazon
Score the Ring Video Doorbell Elite in refurbished condition at $100 off its regular cost and $150 off the price of a new model. These models have been refurbished directly by Amazon to ensure they're all in proper working condition and look just like new. You'll even receive a one-year warranty with the purchase.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished) | $99.99 at Amazon
Buying refurbished is always a great way to save some cash, but it's still rare to find a deal this good on the Ring VIdeo Doorbell Pro. This refurbished model is like new and even comes with a one-year warranty. Only Prime members can snag this $60 discount right now.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer is exclusively available for Prime members and saves you $45 instantly. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It's also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more.
Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit (Certified Refurbished) | $99.99 at Amazon
The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender and can be added onto over time. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag this $60 discount on the certified refurbished version. It even comes with a 1-year warranty and looks like new.
Roku Express | $21 at Amazon
The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it's easy on the wallet. You'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today's deal saves you $9 off its regular price.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $37 at Amazon
Simple and compact so it can plug into the back of your TV and you won't even notice it. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content. Turn your mobile device into a remote control. Best of all, it's compatible with most TVs and $13 off today.
Amazon Echo Show (Certified Refurbished) | $129.99 at Amazon
The largest Echo Show smart display is currently down to $130 when you purchase this certified refurbished model via Amazon. That saves you $80 off its regular cost and $100 off the price of a brand new model. These devices all look and work like new. Plus, Amazon includes a one-year warranty with the purchase.
Meshforce Whole Home Mesh WiFi System M3s Suite | $141.10 at Amazon
Improve the Wi-Fi connection around your home with the Meshforce Whole Home Mesh System. This 3-pack covers up to 6,000 square feet and can connect up to 60 devices. Clip the coupon on its product page and use coupon code MQFVT7QX at checkout to save over 20%.
Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum | $439 at Amazon
The S5 Max uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. This model can run for up to 200 minutes of non-stop cleaning and also features a mop. Today's deal saves you more than $100 off its lowest price previously.
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug (2-pack) | $9.99 at Amazon
Control electronics and appliances in your home with an app on your phone once they're plugged into these Kasa smart plugs. You can grab two on sale today for just $10 total when you clip the coupon on their product page and checkout using an Amazon Prime account.
Best Prime Day camera deals
DJI Osmo Action Camera | $245 at Amazon
This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it's at its lowest price in Amazon history and heavily discounted from its original price of $369.
Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon as an early Prime Day deal! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.
Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera | $649 at B&H
Score a free accessories kit with this Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR camera at $100 off its regular price. The kit includes a DSLR carrying case, a SanDisk Extreme 32GB SD card, and Luminar 4 software.
Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43-BK Digital Camera | $62 at Amazon
This 16MP camera from Kodak is currently on sale at $18 off its full cost, making it one of the most affordable models available currently. It's capable of recording HD video in 720p and features 4X optical zoom along with a 27mm wide angle lens.
Fujifilm X Series X-T3 Mirrorless Camera | $999.99 at Best Buy
Save $500 on Fujifilm's X Series X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera today only. This includes only the camera body, so you'll need to purchase a lens separately to use it.
Amcrest 5MP UltraHD Outdoor Security IP Turret PoE Camera | $44.99 at Amazon
The Amcrest Outdoor Security Camera is currently $15 off its regular price of $60 when you use promo code W44CKUSN during checkout. This camera features night vision, a built-in microphone, IP67 weatherproofing, and secure remote storage that allows you to keep your videos in a third-party location hosted by Amazon AWS.
Best Prime Day furniture & kitchen deals
Foodsaver Vacuum Sealer System Starter Kit | $59.99 at Amazon
Stretch your budget and start meal-prepping. This Foodsaver vacuum sealing system is currently discounted by $20 and lets you preserve your foods in the freezer for up to three years while keeping it freezer burn-free. A few heat seal bags, a heat seal roll, and an accessory hose are included with the purchase.
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $79 at Amazon
This Keurig coffee maker uses K-cup pods and can brew multiple pod sizes: 6, 8, and 10-ounce. It's a single-serve coffee brewer that comes with a large 48-ounce water reservoir so you can brew over 6 cups before it needs to be removed and refilled. Today's deal saves you $11 off the regular cost.
Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage 24-piece Food Containers | $27.99 at Amazon
This 24-piece set comes with 12 lids and 12 sturdy containers that are resistant to stain and odors. They offer a 100% leak-proof, airtight storage solution to keep your leftovers fresh for longer. Today's deal saves you $12 off the regular cost.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 | $79 at Amazon
The Instant Pot Duo combines 7 helpful kitchen appliances all into one! Use it as a pressure cooker, sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and more. This 6-quart model features 14 smart programs and is currently discounted by $20.
Furniture and home decor | 20% off or more at Amazon
Prime Day isn't just a great day to save on tech, food, toys, and clothes but on furniture and home decor as well! Amazon has exclusive deals that can save you 20% or more on select furniture right now, and many of them don't require a Prime membership either.
Zinus Shalini Platforms | from $189 at Amazon
The Zinus Shalini mattress platforms are now discounted by up to 37%. These platforms are sturdy enough to hold your mattress all by themselves — no box spring needed!
Best Prime Day gaming deals
Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console | $299 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch has been extra difficult to find this year, but right now you can pick up a limited edition console inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Amazon! This console does not come with a game, so you may want to add Animal Crossing: New Horizons to your cart separately. The regular Nintendo Switch is available today as well.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch) | $49.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons at a $10 discount today! This has truly been a 2020 favorite for gamers, but there's still plenty of time for you to get in on the fun too.
PlayStation Plus 1-year membership | $33.49 at Daily Steals
This is one deal that everyone can grab. Simply use promo code FUTRPSN during checkout to grab the PlayStation Plus 1-year subscription at nearly 50% off its regular price!
Super Mario Party (Nintendo Switch) | $39.99 at Amazon
Score the digital edition of Super Mario Party on sale at $20 off today via Amazon! You'll receive a digital code immediately upon purchase which you can use in the Nintendo eShop to download the game onto your Nintendo Switch.
Best Prime Day tablet deals
Apple iPad mini | $335.98 at Amazon
Apple's 7.9-inch iPad mini is now over $60 off at Amazon. It features a retina display, A12 bionic chip, two cameras, a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet | $54.99 at Amazon
Pick up Amazon's Fire HD 8 Tablet at a $35 discount by asking Alexa to order for you! Just say "Alexa, order a Fire HD 8 Tablet" using a compatible device with Alexa.
Kindle (Refurbished, 10th Gen) | $49.99 at Amazon
One way to save on the Kindle is by picking up a refurbished model at $40 off the price! This refurbished eReader has been tested and inspected to ensure it's in proper working condition and it even comes with the same warranty that a new model includes. You'll score a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited with the purchase, too.
Kindle Essentials Bundle | $94.97 at Amazon
Score a 10th generation Kindle along wiith a stylish Kindle Fabric Cover to keep it protected and a power adapter. Today's deal saves you $45 off the bundle's usual cost, though you'll need an Amazon Prime to grab this discount.
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle | $92.97 at Amazon
Perfect for the little one who loves to read, and the little ones who need to do more of it, the Kindle Kids Edition includes a 10th generation Kindle e-Reader along with a kid-friendly cover and a year of Kids+ access. The best part is that it comes with a 2-year, no-questions-asked, replacement guarantee no matter what happens to it. This Essentials bundle also includes a screen protector and a power adapter. Today's deal saves you $50 off the bundle's usual cost.
Dragon Touch K10 Tablet | $84.99 at Amazon
The Dragon Touch K10 tablet is equipped with a 10-inch IPS HD display and a quad-core processor, along with 16GB storage and a microSD card slot to expand its storage by up to 128GB. It's currently $100 off and you'll save an additional $15 by clipping the coupon on its product page.
Best Prime Day phone deals
iPhone SE (2020) | $30 per month at Mint Mobile
This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan for $30 a month.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $899.99 at Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro is now $99 off at Amazon. This device is equipped with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, four cameras, and more. It's also capable of wireless charging and has Amazon Alexa built-in.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | from $799 at Amazon
The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it's already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Every configuration and color is discounted there by $200 while supplies last.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G | $499.99 at Amazon
Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G device at Amazon for a limited time. This is the 2020 model featuring 128GB storage, four cameras, a 4500mAh battery for all day power, and more.
Best Prime Day toy deals
Save $10 on $50+ toy orders instantly at Amazon
Amazon is offering $10 off your purchase of $50 or more on select toys with over 2,000 items to choose from, including Barbie dolls, Funko Advent Calendars, card and board games, costumes, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, and many more. You'll see the discount applied automatically at checkout; no Prime membership required.
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $29.97 at Amazon
Count down the days 'til December 25 with this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar. It's currently discounted by $10 at Amazon, or you can grab a Star Wars version for the same price.
LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Building Kit | $95.99 at Amazon
While 2020 may not be the best year to visit New York and see the Statue of Liberty, this brilliant LEGO Architecture building kit lets you bring a detailed replica of the famous landmark right into your bedroom. It features 1,685 pieces and is currently discounted by nearly $30.
Barbie Soccer Coach Doll and Playset | $10.61 at Amazon
Barbie's latest career is on the soccer field! At nearly 50% off its regular price, this set comes with a Barbie Soccer Coach doll in a blue soccer uniform, along with a mini student doll and tiny cute accessories like a soccer all, orange cones, a bench, and a soccer trophy.
Best Prime Day toilet paper deals
Amazon Solimo 2-Ply Toilet Paper (5-pack) | $19.99 at Amazon
Pick up this 5-pack of Solimo 2-ply Toilet Paper. Each one includes six rolls of toilet paper for a total of 30 rolls, each featuring 350 2-ply sheets. They're RV/Septic safe too.
Presto! Mega Roll Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.25 at Amazon
Pick up a 4-pack of Presto! Mega Toilet Paper rolls at Amazon. Each pack includes six mega rolls featuring 308 sheets of toilet paper each. You can save even more by choosing Subscribe & Save before checking out.
Scott 1000 Sheets Per Roll Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $27.99 at Amazon
Scott's toilet paper offers the lowest price per sheet count at just $0.09 cents per 100 sheets. Each of the 4 packs includes 8 rolls with toilet paper that's sewer-safe, septic-safe, and even safe for RV and boat use.
Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare Soft Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.42 at Amazon
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to score this 4-pack of Cottonelle Ultra toilet paper on sale for just $22. Each pack comes with four mega rolls for a total of 24 rolls with 388 sheets per roll. This 1-ply paper is 3X stronger, thicker and 2X more absorbent than traditional toilet paper.
More of the best Prime Day deals
Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
Anker Nebula Mars II Home Theater Portable Projector | $329.99 at Amazon
The portable Nebula Mars II projector by Anker features 720p resolution and can project a screen from 30 inches to as large as 150 inches. It also features built-in speakers and Android 7.1 so you can download apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video without needing to plug in a streaming device.
Early fashion deals
Prime Day isn't just a great day to save on tech, food, toys, and home but on fashion as well! Amazon has exclusive deals that can save you a huge amount on clothing, shoes, watches, jewelry, and more right now, and many of them don't require a Prime membership either.
Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar, Oakley Sunglasses | Prices vary at Woot
Woot is having a one-day sale on a wide variety of premium sunglasses from brands like Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar, and Oakley while supplies last. Login with an Amazon Prime account before checking out for free shipping.
Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon
Bring Alexa along on all your road trips with Echo Auto. This small Echo device lets you talk with Alexa while you drive and ask her to stream music, check on the weather, update you on sport scores or the latest news, make calls, and more.
Spend $10 at small businesses, get $10 at Amazon
During the lead up to Prime Day on October 13, you can spend $10 on products from small businesses from across Amazon and score a $10 promo credit to use during Prime Day. This offer is valid for Prime members only.
Best Whole Foods Prime Day Deals
The discounts you can receive as a Prime member at Whole Foods Markets are truly one of the best benefits of the entire service. Whole Foods consistently has deals that are exclusively available for Prime members. Plus, on sales that are available to everyone, Prime members save an additional 10%! Those in select zip codes within the U.S. can even score free delivery when ordering groceries from Whole Foods online.
Spend $10 at Whole Foods Market, get $10 at Amazon
Spending $10 at Whole Foods Market in-store or online via Amazon now through October 14 will earn you a $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day! This deal is available for Prime members only.
Prime-exclusive deals at Whole Foods Markets
Whole Foods always has special discounts just for Prime members, and there's actually a page at Amazon that brings them all together for an easy way to find exclusive deals meant just for you.
