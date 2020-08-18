Dependable noise-cancelling headphones can be some of the most expensive options out there, which is why finding a nice pair on sale can sometimes feel like a godsend. You should actually be feeling that way right about now, as Amazon has the Sony WH-XB900N active noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones on sale with $100 off today only. That discount drops them down to just $148 which is the best price we've seen on them outside of Black Friday. You can find them for the same price today at B&H, too, though only the black model is on sale there.
Sound discount
Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Active Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones
Escape the noise with these Sony wireless headphones discounted by $100 in black or blue in this one-day sale. They feature 30 hours of battery life, Extra Bass, touch-sensitive controls, and even have Alexa built-in.
$148.00
$248.00 $100 off
The WH-XB900N feature 30 hours of battery life and a 10-minute charge gives you an hour of playback thanks to built-in fast charging. They pair up quickly with either Bluetooth or NFC. The headphones provide digital noise cancellation making them perfect for your commute or your next flight and a Quick Attention Mode lowers the volume and turns off the noise-cancellation, allowing you to communicate without taking your headphones off. Sony's Extra Bass tech is also built-in for boosting the low-end of your favorite tracks if you so please.
On the outside, there are touch-sensitive controls for adjusting playback and sound-isolating microphones let you make crystal clear calls. These headphones even have Alexa built right in for hands-free control and access to all of the information Alexa can find you.
If you're still trying to decide which noise-cancelling headphones are for you, this handy guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market should be pretty helpful.
Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with perks like access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How to get the most from your Instant Pot
Over the last few years, the Instant Pot has become one of the most talked about small kitchen appliances around. As a multicooker, it aims to both speed up the cooking process and simplify cooking.
These Samsung phones and tablets will get three Android OS updates
Samsung has officially confirmed that it will be rolling out three major updates to its flagship Galaxy S, Note, and Z series smartphones. Select Samsung tablets and Galaxy A series phones will also be eligible to receive three generations of Android updates.
Fluent Icon Pack is a perfect companion to Microsoft Launcher for Android
If you're looking to add a little more Microsoft flavor to your Android setup, the Fluent Icon Pack is a good way to do so. Combined with Microsoft Launcher for Android, your phone will exude Microsoft pizzaz.
Keep your Galaxy S20+ protected with these heavy duty cases
The Galaxy S20+ is a beautiful phone that deserves to be protected. These heavy duty cases will defend your new phone against anything life throws your way.