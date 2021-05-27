What you need to know
- More details about the upcoming Sony WF-1000XM4 have emerged.
- The earbuds will reportedly feature up to 24 hours of battery life with ANC on, 36 hours without ANC.
- LDAC, Hi-Res Audio, and Precise Voice Pickup will be supported.
- The Sony WF-1000XM4 are rumored to retail in Europe "soon" for €280.
The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are expected to launch soon, and more details of the successor to one to the best wireless earbuds have just been revealed.
According to WinFuture, the upcoming Sony earbuds will feature a whopping 24 hours of total battery life with ANC turned on. That's eight hours per charge from the case, extending to 12 with ANC turned off and a total of 36 hours.
Those numbers are quite a bit higher than the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds, which feature fantastic battery life but only manages up to a total of 24 hours. It's also notably higher than the five and eight respective hours provided by the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with ANC on and off. The charging case will also support wireless charging and can be topped off with the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 III.
Another improvement Sony is reportedly bringing to its next flagship earbuds is the addition of water resistance, with the WF-1000XM4 given an IPX4 rating. It's not quite as protective as the IPX7 on the Galaxy Buds, but it should shield them from splashes and rain.
On the audio front, the earbuds are rumored to come equipped with a new Sony V1 chip to improve the quality and performance of ANC. The WF-1000XM4 will also come with Precise Voice Pickup, a feature borrowed from the on-ear Sony WH-1000XM4 that combines multiple microphones for clearer voice calls. LDAC and Hi-Res Audio support are also included.
No release date has been provided, but WinFuture states that the Sony WF-1000XM4 will launch "soon" and retail for €280, which is a bit higher than the €250 launch price of their predecessor. However, given the smaller size and improved battery life, these tiny earbuds could be worth the splurge.
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and A7 Lite are actually quite tempting
These cheap new Samsung tablets are now available for purchase after an earlier blip this week.
Samsung's June 2021 security update starts hitting the Galaxy S21
Samsung has started rolling out the June 2021 security update to its Galaxy S21 series phones. The company's other flagship devices are also expected to receive the June security patch over the coming days.
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is the first Thunderbolt 4 Chromebook
Acer knocked it out of the park with the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 last summer, and this summer they're doing it again with two upgrades while staying at almost the same price. Meet the first Thunderbolt 4 Chromebooks, as well as Acer's first 17-inch Chromebook that will be launching next month.
These are some the best Garmin Venu bands you can buy
Looking for a more comfortable or a more fashionable band for your Garmin Venu? Luckily there are plenty of options out there. Here are some of our favorites!