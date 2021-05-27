The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are expected to launch soon, and more details of the successor to one to the best wireless earbuds have just been revealed.

According to WinFuture, the upcoming Sony earbuds will feature a whopping 24 hours of total battery life with ANC turned on. That's eight hours per charge from the case, extending to 12 with ANC turned off and a total of 36 hours.

Those numbers are quite a bit higher than the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds, which feature fantastic battery life but only manages up to a total of 24 hours. It's also notably higher than the five and eight respective hours provided by the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with ANC on and off. The charging case will also support wireless charging and can be topped off with the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 III.