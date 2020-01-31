After a four-week delay , pre-orders for the foldable Motorola RAZR were finally opened in the U.S. earlier this week. The company had said that the phone would go on sale in the country on February 6, although shipping dates were pushed back to February 18 soon after the pre-orders went live, owing to high demand. Surprisingly, however, some Motorola RAZR pre-orders have started shipping today.

If you were among the first people to pre-order the Motorola RAZR on January 26, it is likely that you will have the foldable phone in your hands as soon as tomorrow. However, if you pre-ordered one after the shipping dates were changed, you may have to wait at least two weeks more for your RAZR to arrive.

The current expected delivery date on both the Motorola U.S. and Verizon websites is February 25. Depending on the demand, it is possible that the expected delivery date may be pushed out further.

While the RAZR is currently the only clamshell foldable on sale in the U.S., it will soon have to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip. Rumors suggest Samsung's first clamshell foldable phone will be released in the U.S. on February 14 for $1,400.