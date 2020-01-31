What you need to know
- Motorola has started shipping out some RAZR pre-orders early.
- The Lenovo-owned company had previously announced that pre-orders would start shipping on February 6.
- It was made available for pre-order in the U.S. earlier this week.
After a four-week delay, pre-orders for the foldable Motorola RAZR were finally opened in the U.S. earlier this week. The company had said that the phone would go on sale in the country on February 6, although shipping dates were pushed back to February 18 soon after the pre-orders went live, owing to high demand. Surprisingly, however, some Motorola RAZR pre-orders have started shipping today.
If you were among the first people to pre-order the Motorola RAZR on January 26, it is likely that you will have the foldable phone in your hands as soon as tomorrow. However, if you pre-ordered one after the shipping dates were changed, you may have to wait at least two weeks more for your RAZR to arrive.
The current expected delivery date on both the Motorola U.S. and Verizon websites is February 25. Depending on the demand, it is possible that the expected delivery date may be pushed out further.
While the RAZR is currently the only clamshell foldable on sale in the U.S., it will soon have to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip. Rumors suggest Samsung's first clamshell foldable phone will be released in the U.S. on February 14 for $1,400.
Motorola RAZR
Motorola's RAZR reboot may not be affordable, but it is undoubtedly a very exciting foldable phone. Unlike Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Huawei's Mate X, the Motorola RAZR is a much more compact device and folds into a square. It also offers a clutter-free Android experience, without any heavy skin running on top.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
AmazonBasics Ultra-Light True Wireless Earbuds review: Nope
The AmazonBasics line is often a good choice for those looking for quality office and lower-tech products on the cheap, but as we'll see with these earbuds, the brand's track record isn't always perfect.
Have you reserved your Galaxy S20 pre-order?
Samsung has officially opened reservations to be among the first to pre-order the Galaxy S20. Have you signed up yet?
The Galaxy S20 might be my next phone if Samsung can fix its cameras
The Galaxy S20 is shaping up to be one of the best phones on the market, but it's going to take a much-improved camera experience to convince me to switch.
The Galaxy Note 10+ is the best phone you can buy for long battery life
Battery life is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a phone — and even though most manufacturers will claim "all day" battery life, only a few live up to it.