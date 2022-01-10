Our readers chime in on the plastic or glass smartphone debate

It's not too surprising that plastic was the most popular option amongst our readers, obtaining more than 56% of votes out of nearly 2400 responses. Glass is still a favorite, it seems, with 35% of votes. However, there were some that preferred other materials on their smartphones.

The days of Moto Maker are unfortunately behind us, meaning we're largely at the mercy of smartphone OEMs when it comes to the materials on our phones. Generally, we're looking at smartphones with plastic or glass backs, and while glass is usually reserved for higher-end smartphones and plastic more commonly found on lower-end devices, it's not a rule that's set in stone. However, with rumors of the base Galaxy S22 returning to a glass back , we asked our readers if they preferred glass or plastic on their smartphones.

One reader, Playfully_Candid, was playfully candid about why they preferred plastic over glass.

Plastic, period. Glass--all glass used on phones--breaks infinitely more easily than plastic, even with a case. I find it completely laughable any time someone utters the ridiculous phrase "glass feels more premium". No, it doesn't. It feels MORE FRAGILE. Because it IS more fragile. And, quite frankly, you can do more with color on the plastic housings than you can glass, and you can avoid that horrific oily-fingerprinting that all glass bodies end up with.

This is a stance that many commenters seemed to agree with, highlighting the durability and lightweight of plastic over the heavy and more fragile nature of glass.

Plastic back, hands down.

1. It ultimately contributes to the reduction in the phones price.

2. Most of the people throw a case or skin, so no matter if glass or plastic.

3. Less weight

4. Durable than glass , no cracks.

5. Shatter less

6. Easy and cheap to replace the back. — Sidharth Nair (@Sidharth_Nair7) January 9, 2022

Some readers didn't seem to care as long as there was a case on the phone to help protect it from any potential cracks. However, it could be argued that the added weight from a case would make the heavier glass less desirable.

Of course, you might not even need a case if you had a phone made of tougher and more durable materials, which you'll find on many of the best rugged Android phones. Still, for more consumer-friendly smartphones, it seems that plastic is the way to go for cheaper, more durable devices.