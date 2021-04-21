Once you start equipping your home with a bunch of smart devices, appliances and other gear that isn't smart begin to stand out even more. You don't have to spend a fortune replacing every item in your home with a smart version, though. In lieu of endless cash reserves, you could opt to include a few affordable smart plugs in your setup.

If you're all-in on Alexa, the first-party Amazon Smart Plug is one of the best options for you and, right now, you can snag one (or more) at 40% off. Down to $14.99, you're saving $10 and getting the plug at its lowest price to date.

Plug and play Amazon Smart Plug Make dumb devices smart with Amazon's first-party smart plug, whether that's a lamp, fan, gaming console, coffee maker, or another household appliance. Create routines, control from your phone, or even ask Alexa to turn things on or off. $14.99 $24.99 $10 off See at Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug is already one of the best smart plugs on the market, but at this price it's well worth getting a few. It's exclusively designed to work with Alexa, so don't try and add one to your Google Assistant home or Apple HomeKit setup.

However, being designed by Amazon to work with Alexa makes it super easy to get up and running which is what sets it apart from other options out there. You literally take it out of the box, plug it in, and open the Alexa app to add it to your smart home.

There's no need for any extra hubs or for fiddling with Wi-Fi settings and you can use the Alexa app to set up automated routines and schedules so you never have to think about it. Of course, you can also control it whenever you want with voice controls via your Alexa devices.

The plug itself is compact enough so it won't block your second outlet and it gives you convenient and smart control over whatever's plugged in, whether that's a lamp, fan, gaming console, coffee maker, or another household appliance. It's a super handy way to add some intelligence to dumb appliances around your home.