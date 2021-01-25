Best answer: Not yet. While Wi-Fi 6E will offer a solid upgrade to those living in dense areas, the increase in speed isn't significant enough to justify the current high prices.

What is Wi-Fi 6E and how is it different from Wi-Fi 6?

For years, Wi-Fi has used channels at 2.4 GHz and 5.2 GHz, with 5.8 GHz adding a bit more capacity a while later. If you don't have a lot of close neighbors, these channels probably offer more than enough speed even when your connection is pushed beyond gigabit speed. For those of us that live in a dense area, we're starting to hit the limits.

If you check out all of the connections in your area, you start to get an idea of the congestion your router needs to navigate. A Wi-Fi analyzer app can help you see overlapping Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi 6 has been able to do more with this space thanks to tech like a more advanced QAM setup, but it still has to share the same chunks of spectrum.

Source: TP-Link

Wi-Fi 6E could be easily thought of as Wi-Fi 6 with 6 GHz support. Replacing one of the 5 GHz channels with one at 6 GHz allows for much greater open bandwidth. Wi-Fi 6E also allows for 160 MHz wide channels. While some high-end Wi-Fi 6 routers support 160 MHz, the available bandwidth and congestion mostly limited the effectiveness.

Put simply, Wi-Fi 6E is very similar to Wi-Fi 6 with the added bandwidth available at 6 GHz. This higher-frequency allows for up to seven different 160 MHz bands so your router can find clear space even in densely crowded areas. While the raw speed of the routers won't be much different compared to Wi-Fi 6, you should be able to achieve those speeds with greater ease even in congested areas.

Think about your home layout first

If you're looking to improve your home's Wi-Fi, you should identify whether or not you have a coverage issue or a speed issue. These two things are linked to an extent since a faster router with greater overhead can more easily overcome signal degradation when it comes to raw internet speed. Wi-Fi 6 at 2.4 GHz can deliver around 600 Mbps to most clients while 5 GHz is double that at 1,200 Mbps. For many people with fast connections, the best of 2.4GHz is slower than their connection. Even the best routers won't be able to improve a slow connection from your ISP.

If your main connectivity issue comes down to poor signal, you may want to consider a mesh Wi-Fi 6 system over a faster single router. On the other hand, if your router provides adequate signal quality in your home but still isn't fast enough, a new Wi-Fi 6E router could very well be the answer. Still, if congestion is low, a Wi-Fi 6 router will come with most of the same benefits with greater current device compatibility.

The first wave of Wi-Fi 6E routers is expensive

One of the biggest reasons to hold off on Wi-Fi 6E is the price. This first wave of routers is going to be very expensive, even as more mid-range and entry-level routers come out. Later in the year, we'll see much more affordable options come to market but for now, these routers only make sense to those with plenty of extra cash who live in a dense area with a lot of wireless congestion.