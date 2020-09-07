If you want to use this year's Labor Day Sales to upgrade your TV to something bigger and better, Woot's one-day sale on 4K Samsung smart TVs has a number of different models to save on today only that you need to check out. All of the TVs in today's sale are factory reconditioned, and though they may not be brand new, they've each been inspected and tested to ensure they're in proper working condition.

Oftentimes, you can barely notice an item has been used before after it's been refurbished. Plus, Woot includes a 90-day Samsung warranty with the purchase. Prices start at $299.99, though some models have already sold out and there's no telling how long these TVs will last so be sure to shop soon.

One of the most affordable models in today's sale is Samsung's 50-inch 7 Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV. This factory-reconditioned model is now down to $399.99 and features PurColor for an incredibly vibrant picture and excellent contrast. Other features include Motion Rate 120, HDR support, UHD Dimming, three HDMI ports, and more. A 55-inch version is also on sale.

If you want something bigger, the Samsung Flat 65-inch 8 Series 4K UHD Smart TV from 2019 offers excellent bang for your buck.. This model is on sale for just $769.99 today and is compatible with various virtual assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung's own Bixby for voice control. A 75-inch version is also available.

Be sure to check out the full sale for more options. Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on any order there when you sign in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to earn free shipping on your orders at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, free Kindle eBooks, and more.