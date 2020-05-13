The Philips Hue Play light bar is one of Philips' newest additions to its Hue lineup, and today you can score one of its best deals ever. Over at Best Buy, you can pick up the Philips Hue Play Starter Kit for only $119.99 today only, saving $30 off its usual cost. It comes with two of the smart Play light bars, though the added value of the starter kit comes with the included Hue Bridge which is normally priced at up to $60. It's required to set up these smart lights, so you would've had to buy one anyway if you don't own any Philips Hue smart lights already.

You'll receive free shipping with today's purchase, too, or you can choose free curbside pickup where available to receive your order even faster.

An Enlightening Offer Philips Hue Play Starter Kit This Philips Hue Play kit comes with two light bars that can be laid down or stood up to add a unique ambiance to any room. Using an app, you can choose from over 16 million colors to change up your room in an instant. $129.99 $149.99 $20 off See at Best Buy

These smart LED bar lights can be controlled using an app on your phone, allowing you to choose from millions of colors to illuminate your room. They can be voice controlled too, as long as you have a device like the Echo or the Google Home. New to Philips Hue? This guide can tell you everything you need to know about Philips Hue smart lights like the Play bar.

Philips includes a two-year warranty with your purchase as well. Later on, you can enhance your Philips Hue setup with a single Play bar for $69.99, or other Hue products, when you're ready to expand.

While you're on the lookout for Philips Hue lighting, be sure to peep our list of the best Hue lights in 2020 as well as our collection of the best Amazon Alexa-compatible smart light bulbs you can get. If the Philips gear isn't for you, there are penty of Hue alternatives to consider instead.