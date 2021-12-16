Best Philips Hue alternatives Android Central 2021

Philips Hue smart lights are some of the coolest on the market, and they're definitely some of the most popular, but they can be quite expensive, especially once you get into colored bulbs. So if you're looking for a less expensive option, or just something other than what's popular (maybe something without a hub?), then check out these other best Philips Hue alternatives.

So many bulbs, so little time

Philips Hue bulbs might be among the most recognizable in the smart lighting space, but as you can see, they're far from your only option. Surprisingly, the best alternative to a Philips Hue is another Philips product. Whether it's the color-changing WiZ Connected bulbs or the all-white WiZ Connected bulbs, Philips now has your home covered for less money than ever. The best part? These don't even require a hub to work, yet they can connect directly to your smartphone via Bluetooth or controlled by your favorite virtual assistant.

LUMIMAN's RGB Bulbs are another affordable pick that won't break the bank. No hub is required. You get two bulbs for one low price and have 16 million colors to try. As far as good values go, this one is among the best.

Finally, if you aren't concerned about fancy colors and just want an inexpensive way to get a bunch of bulbs in your home, the Wyze Smart Home Light Bulb and this four-pack give you tons of bulbs in one easy package.

No matter which smart bulbs you end up getting, you have a lot of great options to choose from for kicking off (or expanding) your smart home!