Best Philips Hue alternatives Android Central 2021
Philips Hue smart lights are some of the coolest on the market, and they're definitely some of the most popular, but they can be quite expensive, especially once you get into colored bulbs. So if you're looking for a less expensive option, or just something other than what's popular (maybe something without a hub?), then check out these other best Philips Hue alternatives.
- Best alternative: Philips WiZ Connected A19 Bulb
- A bulb for every room: Wyze Labs WLPA19-4 Smart Wyze Bulb
- Affordability in reach: Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulb
- Special Effects: LIFX E26 Edison Screw Bulb
- No hub required: Govee LED Dimmable Smart Light Bulbs
- Works with everything: Yeelight Smart WiFi Dimmable White Light Bulb
- Affordable color: ECOLOR LED Dimmable Color Changing Light Bulb
- Twice the color: LUMIMAN RGB Bulbs
- Light-up wall art: Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition
Best alternative: Philips WiZ Connected A19 BulbStaff Pick
You might be surprised to know that Philips Hue isn't the only smart bulb brand from the company. Unlike Hue bulbs, Philips WiZ Connected bulbs require no hub, connecting directly to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth via the WiZ app. Despite being less expensive, these bulbs aren't any less capable. They can be dimmed and color-tuned to your liking. These bulbs shine in millions of colors thanks to the powerful WiZ Connected app and support your favorite virtual assistant.
A bulb for every room: Wyze Labs WLPA19-4 Smart Wyze Bulb
Chances are you want more than one smart bulb so that you can place one (or two) in every room. This bundle from Wyze is a great way to do just that, giving you four bulbs at an unbeatable price. You get dimmable white lighting and don't have to worry about a hub.
Affordability in reach: Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulb
The price of this bulb from Cree might seem too good to be true, but it's not. Unfortunately, you won't find any options for multiple colors, but Cree offers a highly affordable bulb that's dimmable and can be controlled from your phone or via Alexa.
Special Effects: LIFX E26 Edison Screw Bulb
The LIFX E26 Edison Screw Bulb is a bright, warm-white lightbulb that features voice-dimming capabilities, and it's compatible with all the major voice platforms, including Alexa, Google, and Apple HomeKit. It also works via Wi-Fi, meaning you don't need a bridge or hub to set it up.
No hub required: Govee LED Dimmable Smart Light Bulbs
For hub-less Wi-Fi control of your smart lights, the Govee LED Dimmable Smart Light Bulbs are excellent. You can also ask Alexa to turn on/off or brighten/dim your smart lightbulb or use the Govee app to set automated schedules and countdown timers.
Works with everything: Yeelight Smart WiFi Dimmable White Light Bulb
Yeelight's bulbs work with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and Apple Homekit. No matter which smart service you rely on, chances are Yeelight supports it. This particular bulb has a dimmable white light, can be controlled remotely, and doesn't need a hub.
Affordable color: ECOLOR LED Dimmable Color Changing Light Bulb
Multicolor light bulbs tend to be expensive, but they don't have to be, thanks to EColor. You can choose from over 16 million colors, 10 different pre-made scenes, and more — all without needing to bother with a dedicated hub.
Twice the color: LUMIMAN RGB Bulbs
For fabulous, multicolored bulbs at a great price, this two-pack from LUMIMAN is impossible to ignore. For the price of a single bulb from some other companies, you get two from LUMIMAN. Each bulb features millions of color options, automation schedules and doesn't require a hub to work.
Light-up wall art: Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition
If you want your smart lights to make more of a statement than a simple bulb does, check out the Rhythm from Nanoleaf. This gives you a pack of seven panels, each featuring millions of color options. There are also audio sensors, which change the lighting in time with your tunes.
So many bulbs, so little time
Philips Hue bulbs might be among the most recognizable in the smart lighting space, but as you can see, they're far from your only option. Surprisingly, the best alternative to a Philips Hue is another Philips product. Whether it's the color-changing WiZ Connected bulbs or the all-white WiZ Connected bulbs, Philips now has your home covered for less money than ever. The best part? These don't even require a hub to work, yet they can connect directly to your smartphone via Bluetooth or controlled by your favorite virtual assistant.
LUMIMAN's RGB Bulbs are another affordable pick that won't break the bank. No hub is required. You get two bulbs for one low price and have 16 million colors to try. As far as good values go, this one is among the best.
Finally, if you aren't concerned about fancy colors and just want an inexpensive way to get a bunch of bulbs in your home, the Wyze Smart Home Light Bulb and this four-pack give you tons of bulbs in one easy package.
No matter which smart bulbs you end up getting, you have a lot of great options to choose from for kicking off (or expanding) your smart home!
