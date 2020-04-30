We've raved about the Google Pixel 3a XL ever since its release. From the already-affordable price tag to the insanely good camera that it comes equipped with, it quickly became one of our favorite devices. Right now, the value for money is even better with $130 off the Google Pixel 3a XL at B&H. The discount applies to the Clearly White version of the phone, dropping it down to just $349. That's the best price we've seen for the 64GB XL model. It's worth noting this is the unlocked international variant of the phone, though it will still work great on U.S. GSM and CDMA networks.

New low Google Pixel 3a XL The Google Pixel 3a XL comes with unlimited storage with Google Photos, Google Assistant, and a fast-charging battery gives you 7 hours of use on a 15-minute charge. This international variant of the phone will work on U.S. GSM and CDMA networks. $349.00 $479.00 $130 off See at B&H

With the Pixel 3a XL you also have the power of Google behind your phone. That means free, unlimited high-quality image storage using Google Photos. With access to Google Assistant you can screen calls, set reminders, check sports scores, or tell it to snap a photo while you're smiling at the camera. All the best Google apps are built-in already so you won't have to go hunting.

The Pixel 3a phones have a fast-charging battery that's adaptive and can help you save power over time. It will give you seven hours on a 15-minute charge, too. The Pixel 3a XL promises three years of operating system and security updates, and the Titan M chip gives you hardware-based protection for your passwords.

We gave the Pixel 3a and 3a XL 4 out of 5 stars in our review. The review said, "These phones have maintained most of what makes the Pixel 3 series among the most enjoyable phones to use, and in my week-long testing, I've noticed none of the performance hiccups that sullied some of that luster." Put your savings to good use with some of these awesome Pixel 3a and 3a XL accessories. If you don't want to spend twice as much on the latest Pixel 4 devices, the Pixel 3a gets you a great Google experience for way less meaning it is still a device we can recommend in 2020.