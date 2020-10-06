Amazon's own-brand Fire tablets are already affordably priced, but the company knows a thing or two about sales so we often see them discounted further. With Prime Day 2020 just around the corner, we didn't think we'd see many discounts until the event itself but Woot is blowing out previous-generation models today with as much as 50% off. Unlike a lot of Woot deals, these are offered brand new and come with a 1-year Amazon warranty.

The most affordable tablet in the sale is Amazon's Fire HD 8 which is down to $39.99. Despite it being a 2018 model, it's still perfectly usable today and is half the price that it goes for at Amazon these days.

The Fire HD 8 features up to 10 hours of mixed-use battery life, an 8-inch HD display, a quad-core processor, and — newly — hands-free access to Alexa. That's something that the Fire HD 10 tablet has had for a while, but this is a first for the Fire HD 8. You can upgrade the storage, too, up to 400GB depending on what microSD card you go with.

If you want a bigger tablet, the Fire HD 10 is also on sale with prices from $79.99. This 7th-generation, 2017 model is equipped with a 10.1-inch 1080p HD display that will have no trouble screening shows and movies from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and other streaming services. Its quad-core processor and 2GB RAM will help too, while its internal battery can keep it powered on for up to ten hours on a single charge.

These tablets are also packed with stereo speakers featuring Dolby Audio, and Alexa hands-free mode that allows you to pause videos, open apps, play music, see the weather, and more all by asking Alexa. It's even capable of calling and messaging nearly anyone hands-free, and you can even video call your friends who have a Fire tablet, Echo Show, or even just the Alexa app. These models come with either 32GB or 64GB of storage, though there's also a microSD slot where you can expand its storage using a microSD card up to 512GB.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, Prime Gaming, and much more. Amazon even has a page dedicated to exclusive members-only discounts.