Chromebooks serve as excellent, lightweight, and long-lasting laptops for students and working professionals alike. HP may not be the first name to pop in your head when you think of Chromebooks. But as we've seen with the spectacular HP Chromebook X2 11 and the HP Chromebook x360 14az-cb000, these devices should definitely be on your radar. Now premium options like the HP Chromebook X2 11 would normally cost you a decent chunk of money. Thanks to an opportunistic sale commemorating Presidents' Day, you can purchase upper-tier HP Chromebooks for almost half their original prices.

Take the HP Chromebook X2 11 for instance. Powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform, it's a powerful laptop equipped with Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, a fingerprint reader, and a beautiful 11-inch 2K touchscreen display. Normally, you'd have to pay $680 for this exquisitely built Chromebook. HP's ongoing deals, you can score one for $200 less than the retail price. It's a real bargain, bringing down the premium cost to an affordable range.

If anything more than $300 for a Chromebook is too rich for your blood, the mid-range HP Chromebook x360 14az-cb000 is discounted too. HP has knocked a neat $100 off this model's price tag. You get a sleek, metal laptop with a pristine finish and a huge 14-inch touch display. Under the hood, you'll find an AMD 3015Ce processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. The x360 14az-cb000 is great for light office work and when you're done with that, you can enjoy consuming content on that gigantic display.

HP Chromebook X2 11-da0047nr Grab a premium Chrome OS-powered device without paying a premium price. HP's Presidents' Day sale has brought down the HP Chromebook X2 11's price, saving you $200 on one of the best Chromebooks in existence. Starting from the banging audio to the stunning 2K display, you can't miss this deal. From $480 at HP HP Chromebook x360 14az-cb000 The HP Chromebook x360 14az-cb000 is humbled next to the high-end X2 11, but don't underestimate it just yet. This modest computer packs quite a punch thanks to the AMD 3015Ce processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. You get plenty of screen real estate and a sturdy build to boot. Buy one from HP now to enjoy $100 off the retail price. From $260 at HP Presidents' Day sale at HP HP has gone berzerk in the best sense, slashing up to 70% off its best Chromebooks, laptops, and accessories such as keyboards and mice. Been eyeing a snazzy HP Chromebook for your child? Now is the time to grab one for less! See the sale at HP

Our highlights include the best Chromebook duo from HP with phenomenal savings. This isn't all that's on sale for Presidents' Day at HP. Apart from the HP Chromebook X2 11 and the HP Chromebook x360 14az-cb000, you can find loads of other goodies such full-blown laptop and accessory deals too. Been eyeing a mouse, printer, or even a monitor? The smartest move would be to snag one or two of the excellent deals from HP.

The HP Stylus Pen is seeing a fantastic price drop, plummeting from the usual $66 to a low costing $36. Check your antivirus plan's expiration date, and if it's around the corner, you can purchase the McAfee LiveSafe antivirus service on discount. The one-year plan is selling for only $27, the two-year for $72, and the three-year for $108.