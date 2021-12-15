Each year, many people try to find ways to be healthier in the upcoming year, and one of the best ways to help accomplish that goal is with a fitness tracker. In the world of these devices, Fitbit is a name many know, and that's because it has been making some of the best fitness trackers for years. Right now, you can pick up the fantastic Fitbit Sense deal that saves you $100!

The Fitbit Sense is more than just a basic step tracker. This device is loaded with a host of advanced biometric monitoring sensors to help you get the most from your efforts. One method the Sense uses to help you get a more complete picture of your health is its temperature sensor. The other impressive sensor employed is the EDA, electrodermal activity, which tracks electrical levels of your skin to help monitor your stress levels.

Save $100 off of the Fitbit Sense

Of course, the Fitbit Sense also does all of the other expected fitness watch things you might want, like heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, menstrual health tracking. Its vibrant OLED screen is perfect for reading all of your metrics, whether during an intense workout or just seeing if you've hit your step goal for the day.

Pairing your Sense with the Fitbit app lets you keep an eye on how you are progressing through your health goals, let you challenge others in a fitness challenge, or take advantage of the helpful services that work with Fitbit. Just make sure you don't wait too long to jump on this excellent Fitbit Sense deal because the holidays are coming fast and shipping delays might put a damper on gift deliveries.