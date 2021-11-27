Facebook's Portal devices are sometimes overlooked compared to the competition, but they nevertheless offer a solid connected home hub experience. Portals are built around video chat, with support for platforms such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and of course Facebook Messenger. And for your other smart home needs, Amazon's Alexa assistant has got your back.

And just in time for Black Friday weekend, there's never been a better chance to jump on a new Portal device, as all four Portals are heavily discounted when you buy directly from Facebook in the U.S. or UK.

A Portal for everyone

Facebook Portal devices Facebook's original video-calling home hub is a steal at just $79 ($100 off). The more mobile Portal Go is also yours for $149 ($50 off). Alternatively step up to a higher-quality 14-inch display with the Portal+ for $299 ($50 off). Or hook it up to the big screen with Portal TV for $79 ($70 off). Save up to $100 at Facebook

The biggest savings are to be found on the original Portal. First launched in 2018, it offers a 10-inch display, integration with services like Facebook and WhatsApp that you're probably using already, and functions as a neat connected photo frame when not in use. The device launched at the $200 mark, so for under 80 bucks this is a steal.

For that same price, the more recent Portal TV brings a similar experience to the biggest screen in your home, providing a camera bar that sits below your TV. Or if you want an upgraded version of the Portal experience with a larger display and higher quality picture and sound, the Portal+ has you covered with its 14-inch tilting display and large speaker for $299.

Finally, the Portal Go is designed to be moved around your house, and so features a built-in battery and easily portable design.

The deals run until November 30, and buyers in the UK can enjoy the same savings across all four Portal devices.