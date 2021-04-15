There's really not enough time in the day for everything that needs to get done anymore. Luckily, finding time to kick your feet up and relax becomes a bit easier with a robot vacuum as capable as the Proscenic M6 PRO. This smart robot vacuum maps your house's layout and then gets to work cleaning your carpets, hard floors, and will even mop up after itself! Controlling it is easy too, as you can use an app on your smartphone or voice control it using Alexa.

Though this smart vacuum regularly sells for $329, a sale at Amazon has dropped it to the best price in its history! Today you can snag one on sale for $229.99, saving you close to $100 off its usual cost.

Despite its affordable price tag, the Proscenic M6 PRO is a feature-packed robot vacuum. It works as both a vacuum and a mop based on your needs with strong 2600Pa suction power and a 180ml electric water tank.

Unlike a lot of robot vacuums, it can smartly navigate your home with built-in mapping and LiDAR sensors to help it find its way around and avoid obstacles. These features mean that you can ask it to clean a particular room or set no-go areas with ease rather than just have it pootle around your home randomly. It also has support for multiple floor plans so you can have different instructions for different floors of your home.

You can control its functions via the free accompanying app, set cleaning schedules, or just use your voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support. The M6 PRO runs for 120 minutes per charge before returning itself to its charging dock. If the battery runs out mid-clean, it can also recharge itself and pick up from where it left off as soon as it has enough power.

The discount at Amazon is one of the best robot vacuum deals available right now but it's set to expire tonight, so don't miss it.