The official release date for the Google Pixel 6 smartphone is Oct. 28. That's this week! Of course you can pre-order right now, and you can also find some great opportunities to save as well. Verizon actually has a couple of deals you could take advantage of if getting the Pixel 6 for free is something you want. For example, you can pre-order the Google Pixel 6 now, then trade in your old phone and get a promotional credit worth up to $700. That's the full cost of the Pixel 6, which means you'd essentially be getting it for free. Verizon requires you to sign up for a 24-month or 30-month contract, so the $700 for your trade-in would be applied over the course of that time. You can also apply the trade-in credit to the Pixel 6 Pro if you prefer, which would cover $700 of the 6 Pro's $900 price.

There is another option that would get you a Pixel 6 for free. You can pre-order either the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro at regular price and get up to $700 off a second smartphone. Again, that covers the cost of a Pixel 6 so if you're trying to equip your family with the newest smartphones you might consider that option.