Do you have to press an actual, physical button every time you want to open your garage door? That's not very 2020. Get a smart garage, as long as you have Wi-Fi that reaches your garage, with Chamberlain's MyQ smart garage door opener on sale for $16.98. This is a device that normally sells for around $37, and the lowest price we have ever seen before was $20. It hasn't gone on sale much this year, either, so now's the perfect chance to grab one.

Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control.

This is our favorite overall smart garage door opener and has been for a long time. The MyQ attaches to your current garage door opener and adds smart functionality to the system already in place. Scroll down on the product page and you'll see a list of garage door opener brands and the versions the MyQ is compatible with. Pretty much as long as your system was made after 1993 and has the standard safety sensors, you'll most likely be ok.

Of course, you also need a router with Wi-Fi strong enough to reach your garage. Might need to upgrade to a mesh network if that's not the case. Good thing the Eero is on sale for Prime Day, too! The installation for the MyQ is simple, takes just a few minutes, and comes with step-by-step instructions in the MyQ app that should easy super easy to follow.

So what functionality can the MyQ give you? For one thing, you won't have to worry about those bulky clip-on garage door buttons anymore. With the MyQ app, you can just pull up your smartphone and press a button to open or close the door. The app can also send you notifications. For example, if you forget to close the door and you've already driven off, the notification might say "Your garage door has been open since 8 a.m." And then you can fix that issue even while you're at work.

You can also create guest access, which lets up to three people control the garage with the MyQ Guest Feature. In a similar vein, you can sign up with Amazon Key to let Amazon delivery drivers briefly access your garage and place your packages inside. That's a nice and simple way to secure your packages and keep them out of the rain until you get home.

The MyQ works with some other smart home systems, too. However, in the past the MyQ has charged a subscription fee ($1 a month) to do that. Some services are free, some are not. And it seems to change. If you want voice control, you can connect the MyQ to a Google Assistant device. It also works with the Wink hub, Nest, and more.