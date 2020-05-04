When we reviewed the Google Nest Hub Max late last year, it scored four and a half out of five stars for adding a number of enhancements to a device that we already love. The Nest Hub Max is bigger, louder, and more powerful than its predecessor, the Nest Hub, and a bit more expensive as well. However, thanks to this latest deal at BuyDig, you can pick one up at $30 off and score a free Nest Mini in the process. That means you'd be spending $199 yet grabbing $278's worth of products, though it won't be long before this sells out.

Assistant everywhere Google Nest Hub Max + Google Nest Mini BuyDig offers the Nest Hub Max smart display at $30 off, but the real kicker is the Nest Mini thrown in for free. That means you can put Google Assistant in more rooms in your home at no extra cost. The below code scores you free 2-day shipping, too. $199.00 $278.00 $79 off See at BuyDig With coupon: BDEXPRESS

The Google Nest Hub Max features a large 10-inch HD display that lets you check on the weather, view YouTube videos, or even watch live TV. You can video call friends and family members, ask the Google Assistant for information, control compatible smart home devices and more. The possibilities continue to grow, and the best part is that the Nest Hub Max is just the right size to fit on your kitchen counter, bedside table, or practically anywhere else.

One of the best features of the Nest Hub Max is its ability to control other smart home devices. Not everything is compatible, but the list is pretty long and continues to grow. You could voice control Philips Hue lights to change color or an Android TV to turn on, and that's just the beginning.

The Nest Mini is a 2nd-generation speaker, an upgrade over the original Google Home Mini. You can read more about it in our review. We gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge. It is much better than the original, especially when it comes to sound. The bass is 40% stronger than the first generation, and it's designed to not only play sound in all the rooms of your house but to be heard despite the noise. With far-field voice recognition, you'll be able to access your Google Assistant from anywhere in the room.

BuyDig is also offering free 2-day express shipping with coupon code BDEXPRESS.