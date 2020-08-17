If you're looking for an affordable way to upgrade your home audio experience, this Amazon Echo Studio deal is just the ticket. The device is down to just $169.99 at Best Buy, which is a match for the current price at Amazon, though you get a couple of bundled freebies at Best Buy making that the place to go.

Add it to your cart there and you'll see a free Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display (worth $90) and a Philips Hue smart bulb (worth $15) thrown in at no extra cost. That means you're getting over $300-worth of smart home tech for just $169.99. Given how infrequently the Echo Studio goes on sale, you don't want to skip this deal.

Sounds like a deal Amazon Echo Studio + Echo Show 5 Echo Studio uses five speakers to produce powerful HD sound and adapts to the acoustics of any room. Built-in Alexa lets you ask to stream songs and control your smart home. You'll see the freebies worth $105 added to your cart automatically. $169.99 $304.97 $135 off See at Best Buy

The Android Central review of the Echo Studio last November gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a The Best badge. Daniel Bader said, "...this is the speaker to buy for anyone who wants to play in the big leagues of sound without getting overly complicated. The Echo Studio has enough amplification to fill a room without distorting and the aural chops to back it up, including three 2-inch mid-range speakers providing distinct coverage directions, along with a front-firing 1-inch tweeter and a downward-facing woofer."

The Echo Studio uses five speakers to create that immersive and powerful sound, and it's also compatible with Dolby Atmos. It doesn't matter where you place the Studio, either. It can optimize its sound based on any room. It automatically senses how the acoustics are in any space and fine-tunes the playback.

Given how well the Echo Studio handles high-def audio, it would be the perfect time to snag your 90-day free trial of Amazon Music HD, too. That deal is only available for a limited time but it gives you a chance to hear the difference fro yourself.

The Amazon Alexa voice assistant built right in lets you control the speaker and all its features with your voice. You can even control your regular smart home, stream from your favorite apps, and more. You can even use Alexa to control Zigbee-compatible devices, like the included Hue smart bulb, with the Studio without the need for an additional hub, a feature that's only available in select Amazon devices.

As well as the Alexa-enabled Echo Studio, this deal throws in the Echo Show 5. Even at its full price, we named it the best value Echo Show device, though you can't really beat getting it free. It's equipped with a compact 5.5-inch smart display that can show you the weather, news reports, movie trailers, live stream from your security cameras, and more. As well as all that, it works as a regular smart speaker, too.

For more on the diminutive smart display, check out our in-depth review which rated it with 4.5 out of 5 stars; this video by Modern Dad shows off some important details as well.